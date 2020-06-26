Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/26

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 26, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Wes Schweitzer's acrobatic offseason workout routine.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about Robert Griffin III's comments about his time with the Redskins, being an African American quarterback and social change.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey debate whether Derrius Guice will eclipse 1,000 rushing yards this year.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at two pieces of advice that Thomas Davis Sr. has for Chase Young.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco also writes that Adrian Peterson wants to play for another four seasons.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay asks why the Redskins haven't retired Sonny Jurgensen's number.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker delivers her latest mailbag. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig poses 11 questions for head coach Ron Rivera ahead of training camp. (Subscription)
-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach writes about Doug Williams' high praise for Dwayne Haskins' maturity, and arm talent.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- Player Spotlight: Dwayne Haskins Jr. Is Preparing To Be 'A Great Leader' For The Redskins In Year 2
-- Thomas Davis Sr., Kendall Fuller Plan To Bring Competitiveness, Winning Mentality To Ron Rivera's Redskins
-- Player Spotlight: Matt Ioannidis 'Can't Wait' To Get On The Field With His New Coaches And Teammates
-- Player Spotlight: Terry McLaurin Aims To Push Himself To 'Newer Heights' After Historic Rookie Season
-- Player Spotlight: Ryan Kerrigan Has His Sights Set On Being A Big Part Of Jack Del Rio's New Defense