Friday, Jun 26, 2020 10:44 AM

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/26

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 26, 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Wes Schweitzer's acrobatic offseason workout routine.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about Robert Griffin III's comments about his time with the Redskins, being an African American quarterback and social change.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey debate whether Derrius Guice will eclipse 1,000 rushing yards this year.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at two pieces of advice that Thomas Davis Sr. has for Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco also writes that Adrian Peterson wants to play for another four seasons.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay asks why the Redskins haven't retired Sonny Jurgensen's number.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker delivers her latest mailbag. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig poses 11 questions for head coach Ron Rivera ahead of training camp. (Subscription)

-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach writes about Doug Williams' high praise for Dwayne Haskins' maturity, and arm talent.

Advertising