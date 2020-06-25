Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/25

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the Redskins removing George Preston Marshall's name from all team material.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on the Redskins removing George Preston Marshall's name from the Ring of Fame.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at two pieces of advice that Thomas Davis Sr. has for Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco writes that Ezekiel Elliott is not looking forward to facing Chase Young twice a season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco also writes that Adrian Peterson wants to play for another four season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey reports that the Redskins are looking at different options for 2020 ticketing.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about the Redskins' decision to remove George Preston Marshall from the Ring of Fame.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports that NFL teams will block off the first 6-8 rows of seats from fans this season.

-- NBC Sports Washington writes about Jack Del Rio's social media account.