Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/24

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay thinks the Redskins were right to retire Bobby Mitchell's number and asks if the time is right to do the same with Sean Taylor.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and JP Finlay ask if it is bullish or bearish to predict that Logan Thomas will post more than 500 yards and catch at least four touchdowns.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and JP Finlay ask if it is bullish or bearish to predict that Jonathan Allen will be an All-Pro player in 2020.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Redskins LB Thomas Davis has two pieces of advice for Chase Young, other young Redskins.
-- ESPN's Cameron Wolfe writes about the NFL Quarterback Summit, which Doug Williams helped start.
-- The Athletic's Michael Lombardi breaks down every team's obvious and non-obvious questions for 2020. (Subscription)
-- Radio.com's Jordan Cohn highlights Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s trainer keeping the quarterback's mind sharp with chess.
