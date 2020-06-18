Redskins News | Washington Redskins - Redskins.com

Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 09:52 AM

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/18

Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

-- The Washington Time's Matt Paras reports on the Redskins recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey look into who will be the other starting cornerback between Fabian Moreau or Ronald Darby.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux  asks where Sean Taylor ranks among the NFL's all-time greatest safeties.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about the Redskins giving their employees the day off to recognize Juneteenth.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco writes about Dwayne Haskins Jr. saying he'll deliver for the Redskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Dexter Manley recovering from COVID-19 and warning people to take it seriously.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s new endorsement deal.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the Redskins observing Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Jordan Cohn highlights Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s trainer keeping the quarterback's mind sharp with chess.

-- Analyzing Some Of the Redskins' Biggest Position Battles Entering Training Camp

-- Player Spotlight: Terry McLaurin Aims To Push Himself To 'Newer Heights' After Historic Rookie Season

-- Player Spotlight: Ryan Kerrigan Has His Sights Set On Being A Big Part Of Jack Del Rio's New Defense

-- Offseason Diary: Keeping Up With The Redskins' Biggest Storylines Before Training Camp

-- Madden Wish List: 10 Proposed Changes For Madden 21

-- Quarantine Has Not Stopped Dwayne Haskins and Kelvin Harmon From Continuing To Build Chemistry

-- Ryan Kerrigan Talks About Chase Young, The 4-3 Defense And Finishing His Career In Washington

-- Player Spotlight: Cole Holcomb Is Ready To Learn From Ron Rivera And Veteran LB Thomas Davis Sr.

-- #HailMail: Dwayne Haskins, Depth Charts And Personnel Changes

-- Terry McLaurin Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Young Receivers And Scott Turner's Offense In Videoconference

-- Dwayne Haskins Addresses Social Injustice And Attending The D.C. Protests

-- Head Coach Ron Rivera Discusses Plan To Fight Social Injustice

-- Offseason Diary: Keeping Up With The Redskins' Biggest Storylines Before Training Camp

-- Offseason Review: A Timeline Of The Redskins' Biggest Moves

-- Who Is Your Redskins Ultimate Player?

-- #HailMail: Player Roles, Remaining Free Agents And Training Camp

-- Jack Del Rio, Ron Rivera Excited For 'An Interesting Mix' Of Linebackers

-- Player Spotlight: Homegrown Sean Davis Aims To Play Like Sean Taylor While Competing For The Starting Safety Spot

-- Adrian Peterson Wants To Be A Competitor, Mentor For His Young Teammates

-- Redskins Rookie Review: 'The Fire Is Definitely Burning' In Chase Young To Start His NFL Career

-- Players, Coaches Are Impressed With Ron Rivera's Leadership In A Virtual Offseason

-- Landon Collins Is Excited To Work With The New Additions In The Secondary

-- In My Words: Dwayne Haskins Shares The Experiences Of His First NFL Season

