Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/18

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
-- The Washington Time's Matt Paras reports on the Redskins recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey look into who will be the other starting cornerback between Fabian Moreau or Ronald Darby.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux asks where Sean Taylor ranks among the NFL's all-time greatest safeties.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about the Redskins giving their employees the day off to recognize Juneteenth.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco writes about Dwayne Haskins Jr. saying he'll deliver for the Redskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Dexter Manley recovering from COVID-19 and warning people to take it seriously.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s new endorsement deal.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the Redskins observing Juneteenth as a paid holiday.
-- 106.7 The Fan's Jordan Cohn highlights Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s trainer keeping the quarterback's mind sharp with chess.
