Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/17

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how Dwayne Haskins believes he's going to deliver in Year 2.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey team up to examine the position battle at wide receiver.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks into the position battle at tight end.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Terry McLaurin believes Steven Sims Jr. and Kelvin Harmon are poised for breakout seasons.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig thinks the Redskins could make a potential trade this offseason. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down Ryan Anderson's potential role within the 4-3 defense. (Subscription)