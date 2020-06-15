Redskins News | Washington Redskins - Redskins.com

Monday, Jun 15, 2020 10:18 AM

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/15

Kyle Stackpole

Managing Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 15, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about video conferences offering a look into athletes' lives.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about Terry McLaurin believing his second season could be bigger than his first.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about Doug Williams' life being made into a movie.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Doug Williams, the first black QB to win a Super Bowl, sharing 42 years of "teaching moments."

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey team up to discuss the position battle at left tackle.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey also collaborate to evaluate the Redskins' defensive line.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux recaps Terry McLaurin's comments on fellow second-year wide receivers Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives reasons for people to board the Dwayne Haskins bandwagon. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ryan Anderson, Terry McLaurin and more. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at some of Frank Herzog's most memorable D.C. radio calls. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Ryan Kerrigan Talks About Chase Young, The 4-3 Defense And Finishing His Career In Washington

-- Player Spotlight: Cole Holcomb Is Ready To Learn From Ron Rivera And Veteran LB Thomas Davis Sr.

-- Offseason Diary: Keeping Up With The Redskins' Biggest Storylines Before Training Camp

-- #HailMail: Dwayne Haskins, Depth Charts And Personnel Changes

-- Terry McLaurin Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Young Receivers And Scott Turner's Offense In Videoconference

-- Dwayne Haskins Addresses Social Injustice And Attending The D.C. Protests

-- Head Coach Ron Rivera Discusses Plan To Fight Social Injustice

-- Offseason Diary: Keeping Up With The Redskins' Biggest Storylines Before Training Camp

-- Offseason Review: A Timeline Of The Redskins' Biggest Moves

-- Who Is Your Redskins Ultimate Player?

-- #HailMail: Player Roles, Remaining Free Agents And Training Camp

-- Jack Del Rio, Ron Rivera Excited For 'An Interesting Mix' Of Linebackers

-- Player Spotlight: Homegrown Sean Davis Aims To Play Like Sean Taylor While Competing For The Starting Safety Spot

-- Remembering Former Redskins Roosevelt Taylor, Reche Caldwell

-- Adrian Peterson Wants To Be A Competitor, Mentor For His Young Teammates

-- Redskins Rookie Review: 'The Fire Is Definitely Burning' In Chase Young To Start His NFL Career

-- Players, Coaches Are Impressed With Ron Rivera's Leadership In A Virtual Offseason

-- Landon Collins Is Excited To Work With The New Additions In The Secondary

-- Redskins Rookie Review: Looking Back At Antonio Gibson's Path To The NFL

-- Dwayne Haskins Has High Hopes For New Playmakers Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden

-- Saahdiq Charles Opens Up About His Relationship With LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron

-- In My Words: Dwayne Haskins Shares The Experiences Of His First NFL Season

-- Redskins' Rookies Tackle Learning Their Playbooks Virtually

-- Urban Meyer Praises Former Ohio State Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins Jr., Terry McLaurin And Chase Young

