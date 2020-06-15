Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 15, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about video conferences offering a look into athletes' lives.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about Terry McLaurin believing his second season could be bigger than his first.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about Doug Williams' life being made into a movie.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Doug Williams, the first black QB to win a Super Bowl, sharing 42 years of "teaching moments."
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey team up to discuss the position battle at left tackle.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey also collaborate to evaluate the Redskins' defensive line.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux recaps Terry McLaurin's comments on fellow second-year wide receivers Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr.
-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives reasons for people to board the Dwayne Haskins bandwagon. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ryan Anderson, Terry McLaurin and more. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at some of Frank Herzog's most memorable D.C. radio calls. (Subscription)
