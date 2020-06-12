Redskins News | Washington Redskins - Redskins.com

Friday, Jun 12, 2020 10:03 AM

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/12

Zach Selby

Staff Writer

MorningClips061220

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 12, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about video conferences offering a look into athletes' lives.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about Terry McLaurin believing his second season could be bigger than his first.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports that Ryan Kerrigan is excited about the Redskins shifting to a 4-3 scheme.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Terry McLaurin loving what he sees from Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his position rankings for the safety position.

-- NFL.com's Nick Shook writes that Terry McLaurin is excited for Dwayne Haskins in Year 2.

-- ProFootballTalk's Darin Gantt reports that Doug Williams will be the subject of a new movie.

-- ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio gives his opinion on the Redskins' name.

-- ProFootbalTalk's Josh Alper writes that Terry McLaurin believes Dwayne Haskins is ready to prove himself.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach believes that Dwayne Haskins sounds like a quarterback in control.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- #HailMail: Dwayne Haskins, Depth Charts And Personnel Changes

-- Terry McLaurin Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Young Receivers And Scott Turner's Offense In Videoconference

-- Offseason Diary: Keeping Up With The Redskins' Biggest Storylines Before Training Camp

-- Dwayne Haskins Addresses Social Injustice And Attending The D.C. Protests

-- Head Coach Ron Rivera Discusses Plan To Fight Social Injustice

-- Offseason Diary: Keeping Up With The Redskins' Biggest Storylines Before Training Camp

-- Offseason Review: A Timeline Of The Redskins' Biggest Moves

-- Who Is Your Redskins Ultimate Player?

-- #HailMail: Player Roles, Remaining Free Agents And Training Camp

-- Jack Del Rio, Ron Rivera Excited For 'An Interesting Mix' Of Linebackers

-- Player Spotlight: Homegrown Sean Davis Aims To Play Like Sean Taylor While Competing For The Starting Safety Spot

-- Remembering Former Redskins Roosevelt Taylor, Reche Caldwell

-- Adrian Peterson Wants To Be A Competitor, Mentor For His Young Teammates

-- Redskins Rookie Review: 'The Fire Is Definitely Burning' In Chase Young To Start His NFL Career

-- Players, Coaches Are Impressed With Ron Rivera's Leadership In A Virtual Offseason

-- Landon Collins Is Excited To Work With The New Additions In The Secondary

-- Redskins Rookie Review: Looking Back At Antonio Gibson's Path To The NFL

-- Dwayne Haskins Has High Hopes For New Playmakers Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden

-- Saahdiq Charles Opens Up About His Relationship With LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron

-- In My Words: Dwayne Haskins Shares The Experiences Of His First NFL Season

-- Redskins' Rookies Tackle Learning Their Playbooks Virtually

-- Urban Meyer Praises Former Ohio State Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins Jr., Terry McLaurin And Chase Young

Related Links

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

Related Content

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/15
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/11
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/11

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/10
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/10

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/9
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/9

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/8
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/8

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/5
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/5

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/4
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/3
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/3

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/02
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/02

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/01
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/01

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/29
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/29

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Advertising