Monday, Jun 01, 2020

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/01

Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 1, 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about a virtual offseason preparing the Redskins for a potential return.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey says that Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s physical skills aren't the only thing that stands out to new offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives one word describes new offensive coordinator Scott Turner's offense in 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera saying that working with Terry McLaurin has been "a treat" thus far.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about one analyst believing that a D.J. Moore-type role would be perfect for Antonio Gibson on the Redskins.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim highlights Chase Young and Markelle Fultz sharing a lofty goal.

-- USA Today's Cameron DaSilva gives the Redskins playoff odds and predicted win totals.

-- ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith writes that Jack Del Rio believes the sky is the limit for what Chase Young can do in Washington.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers questions from her Redskins mailbag. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at Reuben Foster's status and how good the Redskins defense can be. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also looks at changes to the Redskins franchise in recent months. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about what each of the Redskins coordinators have said about the season. (Subscription)

-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach writes about Scott Turner seeing that Dwayne Haskins Jr. is putting in work.

-- Forbes' Emily Iannaconi writes about how the Redskins' coordinators are virtually implementing new schemes.

