Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Jennifer King's career and her next challenge of being an assistant coach for the Redskins.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at comments from players about learning the playbook via Zoom conferences.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how it only took one meeting for Redskins special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor to believe in Ron Rivera.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Ron Rivera saying "it's way too early" to predict what will happen regarding the 2020 NFL season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey highlights Ron Rivera's first meeting with his players.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay asks if Thaddeus Moss is the answer for the Redskins at tight end.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about Adrian Peterson's approach to the season remains the same.

-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra writes that Adrian Peterson is not fretting about winning a starting job.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker goes inside the mind of offensive coordinator Scott Turner. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig explains why the Joe Gibbs 1.0 era Redskins were one of football's greats. (Subscription)

-- The Sports Journey's Lake Lewis Jr. says that success for Dwayne Haskins Jr. in his second year shouldn't be a surprise.

-- Forbes' Emily Iannaconi believes Jonathan Allen can help the Redskins reach their first winning season in four years.

