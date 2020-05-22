Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/22

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, May 22, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Adrian Peterson welcoming new running backs.
-- The Washington's Post's Sam Fortier also writes that defensive leaders like what they're seeing from Jack Del Rio.
-- ESPN's John Keim looks at how decisions on Trent Williams and Chase Young reflect the Redskins' focus on the future.
-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about Adrian Peterson eyeing the starting spot after Redskins load up on RBs.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranking the Redskins' offseason as the 11th best in the NFL.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Ron Rivera thinking "it might be refreshing" to play in Dallas and Philadelphia without fans.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux explains why Landon Collins believes Ron Rivera's staff has inspired optimism for the 2020 season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Thaddeus Moss's future potential.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Jonathan Allen approves of Chase Young and Ron Rivera.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- Minor Adjustments Turned Antonio Gandy-Golden Into One Of the Best Receivers Hugh Freeze Has Ever Worked With