Thursday, May 21, 2020 09:20 AM

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/21

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Antonio Gandy-Golden recovering after testing positive for coronavirus.

-- The Washington's Post's Sam Fortier also writes that defensive leaders like what they're seeing from Jack Del Rio.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranking the Redskins' offseason as the 11th best in the NFL.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Ron Rivera thinking "it might be refreshing" to play in Dallas and Philadelphia without fans.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Antonio Gandy-Golden saying he battled COVID-19.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux explains why Landon Collins believes Ron Rivera's staff has inspired optimism for the 2020 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Jonathan Allen approves of Chase Young and Ron Rivera.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at how decisions on Trent Williams and Chase Young reflect the Redskins' focus on the future.

-- CBSSports' Jordan Dajani writes on Landon Collins having high expectations for Jimmy Moreland in 2020.

-- Sports Illustrated's Alan Lepore lists five Redskins preseason heroes of the past.

