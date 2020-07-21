Washington Names Julie Donaldson As Senior Vice President Of Media

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Washington announced today they have named Julie Donaldson as Senior Vice President of Media. She takes on the role effective immediately.

"Julie Donaldson is a trailblazing journalist who has worked on multiple award-winning shows and has a passion for sports in the DMV. She has contributed countless hours of her time to work alongside Tanya and WOW (Women of Washington) to help raise awareness for breast cancer. She has been a staple in the community and I can't think of anyone better to lead our organization's in-house media and content into this new digital age." said Owner Dan Snyder.

Donaldson will be overseeing the entire broadcast operation in the organization along with being a permanent member of the gameday radio broadcast. She will also be adding her input and vision towards all of the club's in-house creative content.

"It is with great humility and sincere appreciation that I accept this new role. This is a challenge I've been preparing and working towards for nearly 20 years in sports media, including the last decade in Washington. I am excited to join the organization as we begin a new era and I look forward to working with my new colleagues in making it stronger than ever. I also want to thank Dan and the Washington Organization for trusting me with this tremendous opportunity," said Donaldson.

Donaldson will be the first female to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth according to NFL Research.

Terry Bateman, Chief Marketing Officer, remarked, "I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Julie to the team. Julie is not only an accomplished media professional, she has an exciting vision of where she wants to take our team's media and content properties. I look forward to working with her to make them a reality."

During a decade-long tenure as a reporter, anchor and host for NBC Sports Washington (NCBSW),

Julie Donaldson has covered nearly every team, athlete and major sports story in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore region, as well as across national and international sporting events.

Donaldson most recently served as host of NBCSW's Emmy Award-winning NFL pregame and postgame shows and contributed regularly to its other football programs and coverage.

In addition to her work with NBCSW, Donaldson has also frequently held on-air roles for NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. She has held three Olympic assignments as a News Desk Host during the 2018 (PyeongChang) 2016 (Rio) and 2014 (Sochi) Olympic Games, and often serves as a weekend Sports Desk host for NBC Sports.

Previously, Donaldson hosted NBCSW's live NBA gameday shows, and was an anchor and reporter for several NBCSW news, analysis and entertainment shows, including SportsNet Central, Training Camp Daily and Football Central.

Donaldson joined NBCSW in August 2010 after stops in some of the nation's top markets, including Boston, New York and Miami. Most recently, Donaldson served as a sports anchor and reporter for Boston's WHDH-TV (NBC). Prior to WHDH, she was as a reporter for SportsNet New York (SNY) for two years, including the network's inaugural season.

Donaldson began her career in Miami where she held a variety of positions for FOX Sports, including FS Florida and FS South. She served as a reporter for FS Florida's Sports Rap, hosted SEC and ACC men's basketball shows for FS South. She contributed to national broadcasts as a sideline reporter for ACC Sunday Night Hoops.