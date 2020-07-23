Washington Football Team Begins Reporting For Training Camp

The Washington Football Team's players officially began reporting for training camp today with rookies, quarterbacks and players returning from Injured Reserve getting tested for COVID-19.
Players began arriving at the team facility at 7 a.m. in small groups by charter buses and were tested in a medical trailer that was stationed at the far end of the parking lot. Players had their temperature taken by a medical professional and then were given a nasal swab to test for the novel coronavirus.
"Alright guys, welcome," head coach Ron Rivera said to the first group of players. "It's not what we all wanted. It's a little different, but we'll make the best of it and understand it's our new normal and don't let it get in our way. Stay safe, distance, distance, distance and keep yourselves six feet."
Rookies, quarterbacks and players returning from Injured Reserve arrived at the team facility for COVID-19 testing on Thursday, July 22, 2020.
Advertising
Over the course of the next two hours, other players and rookies began to arrive in their own vehicles with Rivera Senior Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken welcoming them individually. No. 2 overall pick Chase Young arrived shortly after the first bus of players left the facility, followed by quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.
Other notable players to report Thursday morning included guard Brandon Scherff, running back Derrius Guice and defensive end Ryan Kerrigan.
Here is a list of all the players who arrived at the facility:
|Position
|Player
|OL
|Paul Adams
|QB
|Kyle Allen
|DL
|David Bada
|TE
|Marcus Baugh
|DL
|Ryan Bee
|DE
|Jordan Brailford
|DE
|Caleb Brantley
|T
|Saahdiq Charles
|DB
|Kamren Curl
|DB
|Ronald Darby
|DB
|Sean Davis
|LB
|Reuben Foster
|WR
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|RB
|Derrius Guice
|WR
|Kelvin Harmon
|QB
|Dwayne Haskins Jr.
|LB
|Khaleke Hudson
|DL
|Matt Ioannidis
|OL
|Keith Ismael
|WR
|Johnathon Johnson
|DL
|Ryan Kerrigan
|OL
|Mike Liedtke
|RB
|Bryce Love
|QB
|Steven Montez
|TE
|Thaddeus Moss
|OL
|Brandon Scherff
|QB
|Alex Smith
|DL
|James Smith-Williams
|DB
|Simeon Thomas
|WR
|Jester Weah
|WR
|Isaiah Wright
|DE
|Chase Young