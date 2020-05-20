Redskins Salute Hosts Virtual 'Working in Sports' Career Panel with USO-Metro & USO Pathfinder Presented By GEICO Military

On Tuesday morning, the Washington Redskins were joined by local sportscaster Darren Haynes and four prominent Redskins Front Office members for a Virtual "Working in Sports" Career Panel with USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and USO Pathfinder hosted by GEICO Military. Kicking off at 10:30 AM, Darren was joined by Vice President of Sales & Marketing Nancy Hubacher, Vice President of Sponsorship Michael Silberstein, Partnership Marketing Manager Meghan Klein, and Manager of Human Resources Hillary Fox.

The first half of the panel gave our panelists the opportunity to talk about their backgrounds, what their day-to-day position outlook was, and speak on what it takes to make it in the industry. Ms. Fox emphasized the need to be flexible; being able to adjust and adapt quickly. This trait is something that is often displayed brilliantly in transitioning service members, whom the audience was comprised of. Do's and don'ts of the interview process were also brought up. With our panelists recommending that you always have a few questions for the interviewer at the end of the interview as well as multiple copies of your resume!

Starting off the Q&A portion of the Panel, the group was asked how COVID-19 has affected their organization in terms of jobs and employment. Fortunately, as Mr. Silberstein had stated, the Redskins have not suffered the same way other sports leagues have. No games have been missed and the team was able to transition to teleworking without too much difficulty.

When asked about internships and jobs with the organization, Ms. Fox stated she usually receives hundreds of applications for every position and that it is paramount that you make yourself stand out. If you want to learn more about a potential internship opportunity with the team, look on Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Teamwork!

Wrapping up the Q&A, Ms. Hubacher, Ms. Klein, and Ms. Fox were asked if they could offer advice to women wanting to get into the sports industry. Confidence, well-versed knowledge of the industry, and a desire to continuing learning and bettering yourself were all key aspects mentioned.

Redskins Salute sincerely thanks Darren Haynes, Nancy Hubacher, Michael Silberstein, Meghan Klein, Hillary Fox, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, and USO Pathfinder for putting on a fantastic event for our military heroes! Feedback was overwhelming with appreciation from the audience of transitioning service members, recieving the following comment on their LIVE Facebook stream: "Thank you Redskins Salute for participating and thank you to USO-Metro hosting this. The panel experts provided sound advice and guidance. This is easily the best Q&A panel I've participated in since beginning my transition journey. I look forward to future conversations and connections!"