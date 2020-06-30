'The Hogs' Remember Coach Joe Bugel

Of all the founding members of "The Hogs," Jacoby arguably had one of the most unique paths to greatness. He signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 1981 and went on to have a decorated and successful career. But before ending up in Washington, Jacoby remembers going through a brutal two-and-a-half hour workout with Bugel that made him question his future.

"I'm sitting in the locker room, and I'm going, 'If this is the NFL, count me out," Jacoby said. "He wore my butt out."

Jacoby stayed the course and experienced almost immediate success under Bugel. He made four straight Pro Bowls from 1983-86 and earned back-to-back first-team All-Pro selections in 1983 and 1984.

"He had the ability to get the best out of his players," Jacoby said when Bugel retired after the 2009 season. "He showed me how to be an individual that can teach somebody something and still be that person there to reward them. I owe a lot to him as far as what he did for me out there on the football field. I became a husband, a father and now a coach, helping young people like he helped me."

Bugel was known for being a stickler on his linemen using the proper technique. All five players had to take the right steps and use their hands the right way on every play; otherwise, they would be in for some intense film sessions. In what Jacoby claimed was the most famous of Bugel's tirades, the coach was "ripping the film through the projector" and throwing desks across the room.

There was one problem, though: they were watching film on the opponent's offensive line. Bugel was focused on the players' footwork that he didn't notice that it wasn't his players on the screen.