Redskins Understand Tough Task At Hand With Aaron Rodgers Coming To Town

There’s not a lot that everyone can agree on. No matter what the argument or statement may be, there’s always a few who would rather take the stance less chosen. However, there is one thing that's a consensus in the Redskins locker room: Aaron Rodgers is really good at football. "You know, he's a decent player,” quarterback Alex Smith, who was a part of the 2005 draft class with Rodgers, said with a smile. This Sunday, Rodgers and the rest of the Green Bay Packers make their way to FedExField, meaning the Redskins defense will once again have its hands full. Arguably one of the best to ever play the quarterback position, Rodgers enters his 14th season as potentially the most dangerous offensive weapon in the NFL. A Super Bowl victory, two MVP awards, six seasons of at least 4,000 yards or 30-plus touchdowns and countless incredible throws have proven that Rodgers' career will most likely include a trip to Canton after he retires, and his current plays shows that the 34-year-old is not slowing down. "Well, he's got to be talked [about] with the best ones of all-time. I mean he can do everything,” head coach Jay Gruden said about Rodgers. “I think if any team had him on their team and you're picking, whether you're picking first in the fantasy football quarterback draft or fifth, and you've got Aaron Rodgers, you feel good about winning every game that you play."

Through two games in 2018, Rodgers has put up 567 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also helped orchestrate the largest fourth quarter comeback of his career in a Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears, while essentially playing on one leg. At this point in his career, it seems like there’s nothing Rodgers can’t do, and not many who can stop him. "He’s a great quarterback, great competitor,” linebacker Mason Foster said. “He’s going to give his receivers chances to make plays in the open field and give them chances to make plays downfield.” That’s what the Redskins will look to change come Sunday. Defensively, the team has been strong overall through two weeks. After a dominant performance against the Cardinals, there were some lapses against the Colts, but the team still ranks first in total yards allowed. However, each week presents a new challenge, and a new formula to stop the opposing team. In Week 1, it was limiting the playmaking abilities of David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald. In Week 2, the focus was limiting the air raid led by Andrew Luck. Now, in Week 3, the key will be to limit Rodgers’, both in and out of the pocket. Inside the pocket, when given time, Rodgers is as good as anyone at making the correct read. Force him out of the pocket, and he can improvise and extend the play with the best of them. This leaves the Redskins defense in a tough predicament on how to make Rodgers uncomfortable on the field. “If you send pressure, just contain him. You gotta contain him when you’re sending pressure,” safety D.J. Swearinger Sr. said. “He does a lot of great things in the pocket, he does a lot great things outside the pocket. So, we got to do a great job of trying to keep him contained.”