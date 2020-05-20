Redskins Salute To Host Virtual Meet & Greet With Head Coach Ron Rivera & Ten Blue Star Families presented by Lewis Price

On Wednesday, May 20, Redskins Salute Will Be Hosting A Private Virtual Meet & Greet With Head Coach Ron Rivera and Ten Military Families Brought To Us By Blue Star Families. The Event Will Sponsored By Lewis Price, and Highlights Of The Event Will Be Shared On Redskins Salute Social Media Channels Leading Into Memorial Day.

The private meet and greet with the military families will be covered live by select media affiliates. Redskins Salute would like to thanl Lewis Price, Head Coach Ron Rivera, and Blue Star Families for their willingness to participate in this event and support our local military community i n combined efforts. We encourage all Redskins Salute members and military supporters to check in on Redskins Salute social media channels the remainder of the week to learn more about Coach Rivera's Military background, maintaining a military household today, instituting military beliefs and customs in Redskins culture today, and season outlook in 2020!