Redskins News

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 08:00 AM

Redskins Salute Hosts Annual Chalk Talk with 2019-20 Redskins Salute Sponsors Featuring Larry Michael & Gary Clark

2019-20 Redskins Salute Chalk Talk Recap

On Tuesday evening, the Washington Redskins hosted their 2019-20 Redskins Salute Chalk Talk! Joined by Voice of the Washington Redskins, Larry Michael, and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Gary Clark, the event highlighted all the fantastic work our sponsors and military community put forth this past season.

Redskins Salute lead Alec LaCorazza kicked things off highlighting our sponsors and their commitment to joining forces and supporting the military families in our community. From Lockheed Martin and GECIO Military, to Pepsi, Safeway, and the newest Patriot Partner of the USO-Metro Club, the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), their continued support of Redskins Salute and USO-Metro continues to be invaluable. We look forward to continued prosperous partnerships!

Following opening remarks, Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael joined the call and immediately lit the room on fire with his energy and love for the organization. Larry then brought in Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver Gary Clark to discuss all things Redskins football. Mr. Michael began the conversation by providing an update on former Redskins Defensive End Dexter Manley, who was hospitalized last week with a COVID-19 diagnosis. Mr. Michael noted that Manley is doing much better and should be released within the next couple of days!

Mr. Michael and Mr. Clark went on to discuss new Head Coach Ron Rivera and the no-nonsense approach he brings to the team, a needed change according to Clark, who played under legendary coach Joe Gibbs. When asked about the value that rookie Chase Young brings to the defense, Mr. Clark expressed that while he was a great player in college, he would need to prove himself at the next level and that he has seen star college players struggle when they transition to the NFL. Mr. Clark emphasized the need to grind every day and to constantly strive to learn from others and to become better than those you face. He re-emphasized those same principles when discussing Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins, with Mr. Michaels saying that Dwayne was at the facility bettering himself every day before the quarantine restrictions.

After talking more about their excitement for new coach Ron Rivera and star Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin, Mr. Clark and Mr. Michael brought Mr. LaCorazza back into the stream to discuss future events the Redskins Salute Program has in the works. From Leadership Panels with military commanders and Redskins coaching staff, to PTSD awareness and training service animals virtually, the Salute program has many exciting virtual events in upcoming months that you won't want to miss!

Winding down our Virtual Chalk Talk, we were joined by five service members and veterans who had been positively impacted by Redskins Salute this past season in Rich Crites, Chris Bryant, Beth Auckland, Adam Jabar, and Rod Murray. The group compiled questions about Larry's career highlight's, Gary's experiences under Joe Gibbs and in the Super Bowl Championship Games, and (of course) what to expect in the incoming season. An unforgettable night for the five participants which compiled over 50 years of service to our country!

We would again like to thank all our amazing sponsors for their unwavering support of Redskins Salute and of USO-Metro! Here's to another year of giving back and supporting our men and women in uniform!

