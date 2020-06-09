Offseason Review: A Timeline Of The Redskins' Biggest Moves

Jan. 13: Redskins Promote Kyle Smith To Vice President of Player Personnel

One of the main reasons Rivera saw the Redskins as a desirable destination was because of their core of young players, especially those picked in the past three drafts.

Kyle Smith was an integral piece of that as the director of college personnel and an area scout for the Southeast region. Rivera was so impressed with Smith that he retained him and promoted him to vice president of player personnel.

"I have been impressed with Kyle's track record and player evaluation process, and I'm confident in the vision we share for the future of the Washington Redskins," Rivera said in the press release announcing the move.

Smith and Rivera have said their relationship has been strong from their first meeting, and they have collaborated on every decision the team has made this year. At the same time, they are committed to letting each other handle their responsibilities as head coach and executive, respectively.