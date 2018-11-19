Kia MVP Of The Game: Mason Foster

Foster's first impact play came in the early stages of the second quarter. The Redskins offense had just cut the Texans lead to 10-7, and the defense was looking for a stop. On third-and-11, quarterback Deshaun Watson's pass was tipped by linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, eventually landing in the hands of Mason Foster for the Redskins' first turnover of the game.

More than anything, Mason Foster preaches consistency and hard work. Day in and day out the Redskins linebacker works to keep his mind and body right and puts maximum effort into every rep. On Sunday, that attitude paid off as Foster played a pivotal role in the Redskins defensive performance, making him this week's KIA MVP of The Game.

Washington's second turnover of the game also involved Foster, as the linebacker was able to recover a fumble that safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix forced out of the hands of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Foster had nine tackles in addition to the turnovers, making it a solid day for one of the Redskins captains.

However, Foster and the defense's efforts would not be enough to pull out a victory, as the Redskins ultimately fell to the Texans 23-21 in a close finish. Though the loss was a tough one for the team to swallow, Foster and the rest of the players have already switched the focus to Thursday's division game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"You really just let it go. It’s a tough loss, it sucks, but you have to get right back to it. You can’t let this game ruin the next game cause you’re still worried about this one. You gotta get your body right, hit the books, get ready to go, man," Foster said. "It’s going to be a big game on national TV and that’s what you dream about as a little kid. Just get your mind right, let this one go, correct it. But you got to get ready to play a Cowboys team that’s doing well right now.”