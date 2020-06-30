'He Made Me Who I Am': Joe Jacoby Remembers Legendary Offensive Line Coach Joe Bugel

It was about 7:15 a.m. on Sunday when Joe Jacoby found out that Joe Bugel had passed away at the age of 80. Jacoby received a text message from former teammate Russ Grimm, who delivered the news in a group chat with some other members of "The Hogs."

"The Hogs," a famous group of Washington offensive linemen in the 1980s and early 1990s, would not have existed if not for Bugel, who served as their position coach from 1981-89. He molded them into one of the NFL's most dominant units, which propelled the Redskins to their first two Super Bowl championships. He also came up with the group's nickname and was even known as "Boss Hog."

Bugel's passing devastated Jacoby -- an undrafted free agent who became a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro under Bugel's tutelage -- but it has also given Jacoby time to reflect on all the great memories he had with his former coach.

Without "Buges," Jacoby knows he would not have been the player he was.