Joe Bugel, Legendary Coach And Leader Of 'The Hogs,' Passes Away

The following season, Bugel and the "The Hogs" continued their dominance over defensive fronts, finishing the season third in rushing yards and with a league-best 30 rushing touchdowns. They rushed for 100-plus yards in 15 games en route to a 14-2 regular season record and a Super Bowl appearance against the Los Angeles Rams. That year, the offense scored a then-NFL record 541 points.

"Joe had a great relationship with his players while coaching them very hard," said former assistant coach Don Breaux. "They really cared about him, and he was able to mold them into a group -- like a family."

In nine seasons leading the Redskins' offensive lines, Bugel helped produce eight winning records and participated in four conference championships. In 1987, he was back in the Super Bowl after his offensive line led a rushing game that finished with 2,102 yard on an average of 4.2 yards per carry. The Redskins blew out the Denver Broncos, 42-10, and rushed for 280 yards.

After the 1989 season, Bugel spent time with the Phoenix Cardinals, Oakland Raiders and the San Diego Chargers before returning to the Redskins in 2004. Once again, Bugel's offensive lines produced standout rushing attacks. His offensive lines finished in the top 10 in yards per game in 2005 and 2006 while helping running backs Clinton Portis and Ladell Betts rush for 1,000-yard seasons.

With Bugel's offensive line clearing running lanes, Portis became one of the NFL's top backs, rushing for 6,597 yards and 44 touchdowns and averaging at least four yards per carry in all but two seasons. He finished with four top 5 rushing performances, including a league-best 1,262 yards in 2008.

Bugel, also known as Buges, retired at the end of the 2009-10 season, concluding a 15-year career with Washington. Two years later, he was recognized as a member of the "80 Greatest Redskins" of all time.