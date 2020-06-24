How WRC All Stars Impacted My Life 

Being on the Washington Redskins All-Star Dance Team for the last three years and captain for two years, has changed me as a dancer and as a person. I've learned a tremendous amount from my coaches, and my teammates that I now call my sisters. When I first joined the team, I knew it was going to be hard. I've never been on a team before, and it was hard to learn how to dance as a whole and not as multiple individuals. As a dancer, you need to be mentally and physically prepared for many long and hard practices. The night before a competition we performed our jazz and hip hop back-to-back to prepare ourselves. I'm not going to lie - rehearsals before competitions were always the hardest. All of the corrections, changes, and formations from the practices before you have to remember and apply. During those days, it's incredibly draining along with feeling like it was not getting any better. But you have to remember that it isn't just you on the team other girls may feel the same way and you all have to work together to come out on top.