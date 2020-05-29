GEICO Military Teams Up With Redskins Salute and USO-Metro to Host Virtual Cooking Course with Executive Military Chefs

What a night! The Washington Redskins hosted a highly-anticipated Virtual Cooking Course this evening for over 100 service members and military families. CS1 Danielle Hughes and CS1 Sierra Taylor, both Executive Military Chefs, were joined by Redskins Super Bowl Champion Running Back Ricky Ervins, Host and former WRC GeNienne Samuels, and First Lady of Football Ms. Katy for this entertaining event. Thank you to GEICO Military and USO-Metro for helping put together this event and their unwavering support and commitment to giving back to our military community.

Mrs. Samuels started off the night by welcoming Redskins Salute Lead Alec LaCorazza and USO-Metro Warrior Centers Director Michael Hartzel to talk about some of the upcoming events for service members in the near future. Our Military Chefs then joined us virtually to give a little background about themselves and discuss their dedication to keeping our troops healthy and well fed!

Kicking off the course, CS1 Hughes and CS1 Taylor reviewed the menu for the evening: baja fish tacos, homemade tortillas, salsa, and sopaipillas! The in-depth, step-by-step instruction gave our families insight into methodologies and expertise all military chefs possess. After prepping some salsa and delicious mango slaw, we were then joined by superstar Running Back Ricky Ervins. When discussing the changes that COVID-19 has brought to his household, Ervins emphasized the need to stay healthy and active, saying that he works out and cooks homemade meals with his wife every day to keep himself in check (besides occasionally making his award-winning peach cobbler!). Ervins, when asked about new Head Coach Ron Rivera, was full of excitement about what Rivera brings to the team and the improvements he foresees him making in the season to come.

With our Military Chefs hopping back in, we finished by creating some incredible mango slaw, avocado creme and homemade salsa. Shortly after frying the fish for our tacos, Mrs. Samuels welcomed back Redskins Cheerleader Ms. Katy. Katy is preparing to wrap up her time as a First Lady of Football and is helping out with final auditions for the new cheerleaders who will be joining the team in the near future.

After cooking was over and our finished product was plated, we were joined by special guest Gabriel Gathers, a military child and future superstar chef. Gabe showed off his final product and told us about how he got into cooking at such a young age, making cookies and baking with his mom! Gabe hopes to continue his budding culinary career and play professional football as well.