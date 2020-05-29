Redskins News | Washington Redskins - Redskins.com

Friday, May 29, 2020 09:00 AM

GEICO Military Teams Up With Redskins Salute and USO-Metro to Host Virtual Cooking Course with Executive Military Chefs

2020 Redskins Salute Virtual Cooking Course presented by GEICO Military Screenshot

What a night! The Washington Redskins hosted a highly-anticipated Virtual Cooking Course this evening for over 100 service members and military families. CS1 Danielle Hughes and CS1 Sierra Taylor, both Executive Military Chefs, were joined by Redskins Super Bowl Champion Running Back Ricky Ervins, Host and former WRC GeNienne Samuels, and First Lady of Football Ms. Katy for this entertaining event. Thank you to GEICO Military and USO-Metro for helping put together this event and their unwavering support and commitment to giving back to our military community.

Mrs. Samuels started off the night by welcoming Redskins Salute Lead Alec LaCorazza and USO-Metro Warrior Centers Director Michael Hartzel to talk about some of the upcoming events for service members in the near future. Our Military Chefs then joined us virtually to give a little background about themselves and discuss their dedication to keeping our troops healthy and well fed!

Kicking off the course, CS1 Hughes and CS1 Taylor reviewed the menu for the evening: baja fish tacos, homemade tortillas, salsa, and sopaipillas! The in-depth, step-by-step instruction gave our families insight into methodologies and expertise all military chefs possess. After prepping some salsa and delicious mango slaw, we were then joined by superstar Running Back Ricky Ervins. When discussing the changes that COVID-19 has brought to his household, Ervins emphasized the need to stay healthy and active, saying that he works out and cooks homemade meals with his wife every day to keep himself in check (besides occasionally making his award-winning peach cobbler!). Ervins, when asked about new Head Coach Ron Rivera, was full of excitement about what Rivera brings to the team and the improvements he foresees him making in the season to come.

With our Military Chefs hopping back in, we finished by creating some incredible mango slaw, avocado creme and homemade salsa. Shortly after frying the fish for our tacos, Mrs. Samuels welcomed back Redskins Cheerleader Ms. Katy. Katy is preparing to wrap up her time as a First Lady of Football and is helping out with final auditions for the new cheerleaders who will be joining the team in the near future.

After cooking was over and our finished product was plated, we were joined by special guest Gabriel Gathers, a military child and future superstar chef. Gabe showed off his final product and told us about how he got into cooking at such a young age, making cookies and baking with his mom! Gabe hopes to continue his budding culinary career and play professional football as well.

Redskins Salute would again like to thank GEICO Military and USO-Metro for their dedication to giving back to our men and women in uniform. Thank you to all the families who participated and to CS1 Hughes and CS1 Taylor for their fantastic course which gave us all delicious dinners!

Check Out Some of the Fantastic Dishes Created By Our Participants!

Related Content

Redskins Salute Hosts Annual Chalk Talk with 2019-20 Redskins Salute Sponsors Featuring Larry Michael & Gary Clark
news

Redskins Salute Hosts Annual Chalk Talk with 2019-20 Redskins Salute Sponsors Featuring Larry Michael & Gary Clark

On Tuesday, May 26th, Redskins Salute hosted their annual chalk talk with marquee sponsors of the USO-Metro Club at FedExField including Lockheed Martin, GEICO Military, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Pepsi, & Safeway. The virtual chalk talk featured Voice of the Washington Redskins Larry Michael and Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Gary Clark.
Lewis Price Teams Up With Redskins Salute to Connect Head Coach Ron Rivera and Ten Blue Star Families For a Virtual Q&A
news

Lewis Price Teams Up With Redskins Salute to Connect Head Coach Ron Rivera and Ten Blue Star Families For a Virtual Q&A

Yesterday, Redskins Salute teamed up with the Official Staffing Firm of the Washington Redskins, Lewis Price, and Blue Star Families to host a virtual Q&A between Head Coach Ron Rivera and ten military families featuring enlisted service members, non-commissioned officers, and two lieutenant-colonels.
Five Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Virtual Meet & Greet With Military Families
news

Five Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Virtual Meet & Greet With Military Families

Rivera touched on a variety of topics during Redskins Salute's virtual meet & greet between Rivera and 10 Blue Star Families presented by Lewis Price on Wednesday. 
Redskins Salute To Host Virtual Meet & Greet With Head Coach Ron Rivera & Ten Blue Star Families presented by Lewis Price
news

Redskins Salute To Host Virtual Meet & Greet With Head Coach Ron Rivera & Ten Blue Star Families presented by Lewis Price

On Wednesday, May 20, Redskins Salute Will Be Hosting A Private Virtual Meet & Greet With Head Coach Ron Rivera and Ten Military Families Brought To Us By Blue Star Families. The Event Will Sponsored By Lewis Price, and Highlights Of The Event Will Be Shared On Redskins Salute Social Media Channels Leading Into Memorial Day.
Redskins Salute Hosts Virtual 'Working in Sports' Career Panel with USO-Metro & USO Pathfinder Presented By GEICO Military
news

Redskins Salute Hosts Virtual 'Working in Sports' Career Panel with USO-Metro & USO Pathfinder Presented By GEICO Military

On Tuesday, May 19th, Redskins Salute Teamed Up With USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and USO Pathfinder to Host a 'Working in Sports' Career Panel Presented By GEICO Military. The Hour & A Half Virtual Event Featured Redskins Vice Presidents, Directors, and Managers Giving Insight On Adversities To Breaking Into The Industry.
Redskins Salute to Host 2020 Virtual Family Cooking Course with Executive Military Chefs presented by GEICO Military
news

Redskins Salute to Host 2020 Virtual Family Cooking Course with Executive Military Chefs presented by GEICO Military

Redskins Salute will be joined by Armed Forces Chef of the Year CS1 Danielle Hughes, CS1 Sierra Taylor, WoW! Podcast Personality GeNienne Samuels, Alumni Running Back Ricky Ervins, and the First Ladies of Football for a Step-by-Step Cooking Course Featuring Baja Fish Taco with Mango Slaw and Chipotle Sauce!
Redskins Salute to Host Virtual 'Working in Sports' Career Panel with USO-Metro & GEICO Military
news

Redskins Salute to Host Virtual 'Working in Sports' Career Panel with USO-Metro & GEICO Military

On Tuesday, May 19th, Redskins Salute will be teaming up with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and GEICO Military to hold a panel featuring Washington Redskins front office vice presidents & management to discuss the obstacles needed to overcome working in sports! Designated for transitioning service members with a desire to work in sports, open to all interested working in sports!  
Redskins Salute Hosts Virtual Murph Challenge with a Star-Studded Navy SEAL Cast
news

Redskins Salute Hosts Virtual Murph Challenge with a Star-Studded Navy SEAL Cast

On Sunday, May 10th, the Redskins were joined by a group of esteemed individuals to participate in the first ever Virtual Redskins Salute Murph Challenge featuring
Redskins Salute Supports Military Not-For-Profit Partners on Giving Tuesday 2020
news

Redskins Salute Supports Military Not-For-Profit Partners on Giving Tuesday 2020

On Tuesday, May 5, Redskins Salute encourages all Military Appreciation Club members and supporters to team up and support all military not-for-profits working tirelessly to support our active-duty service members, veterans, and their families any way they can!
Redskins Salute & Women of Washington Team Up To Host 2020 Virtual Pre-Draft Party
news

Redskins Salute & Women of Washington Team Up To Host 2020 Virtual Pre-Draft Party

On Thursday, April 23rd, Redskins Salute & Women of Washington Redskins teamed up with USAA to connect 50 local military families and 50 Women of Washington for a virtual tailgate kicking of the 2020 NFL Draft!
Redskins Salute Holds Month of the Military Child Campaign with Blue Star Families
news

Redskins Salute Holds Month of the Military Child Campaign with Blue Star Families

On Friday, April 17th, Redskins Salute partnered with Blue Star Families to kick off an awareness social media campaign in honor of Month of the Military Child. 

Advertising