Remembering Former Redskins Roosevelt Taylor, Reche Caldwell

Taylor, who joined the Redskins prior to the 1972 season, spent the bulk of his career with the Chicago Bears and was recognized as one of the best safeties in the league. He recorded 32 interceptions over the course of his career, including nine in 1963, which tied with New York Giants defensive back Dick Lynch for the most that season.

Taylor had already won a championship before he joined the Redskins, and he was close to capturing a second one after starting a full 14-game season at 35 years old. The team went 11-3, including 7-1 in the NFC East, while the defense allowed just 15.6 points per contest.