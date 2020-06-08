Remembering Former Redskins Roosevelt Taylor, Reche Caldwell

Former Redskins safety Roosevelt "Rosey" Taylor and receiver Reche Caldwell have both passed away in the past 10 days.
Taylor, who played in the NFL for 12 years, died on May 29. He was 82 years old. Caldwell, 41, was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida on June 6.
Taylor, who joined the Redskins prior to the 1972 season, spent the bulk of his career with the Chicago Bears and was recognized as one of the best safeties in the league. He recorded 32 interceptions over the course of his career, including nine in 1963, which tied with New York Giants defensive back Dick Lynch for the most that season.
Taylor had already won a championship before he joined the Redskins, and he was close to capturing a second one after starting a full 14-game season at 35 years old. The team went 11-3, including 7-1 in the NFC East, while the defense allowed just 15.6 points per contest.
Taylor and the Redskins breezed through the playoffs, allowing just six points in the first two rounds and blowing out the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship, 26-3. However, their luck ran out in Super Bowl VII against the Miami Dolphins, who won the game, 14-7, and became the first team in league history to record an undefeated season. Taylor subsequently retired after the season.
Caldwell's time with the Redskins was also brief; he signed a one-year deal in 2007 after spending five seasons in the league, four of which were with the San Diego Chargers.
Although Caldwell made his first debut with the team in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, he didn't make his first catch until Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Redskins ultimately lost, 19-13, but Caldwell caught five of six passes for 43 yards and averaged 8.6 yards per reception.
One week later, Caldwell was in the starting lineup and had three catches for 26 yards against the Buffalo Bills. He went on to appear in the next four games, catching seven passes for 72 yards, as the Redskins won out to claim a playoff berth.
Caldwell retired after a loss in the Wild Card round to the Seattle Seahawks. He finished his six-year career with 152 receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.