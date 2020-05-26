First Lady Whitney Bids Her Farewell

What I'm most grateful for is the amazing sisterhood being a WRC has given me. These women have been my God send and were there for me during my good, bad, happy, and sad times. There were times I needed them more than I knew I did and they showed up for me every time. I love them so much for that. My sisters are strong, independent, intelligent, resilient, powerful, leaders, influencers, and just beautiful inside and out and so much more.

Stephanie and Jamilla, I can't say thank you enough for everything y'all have done for me. Y'all are the reason I wanted to be a WRC. That's how great you two are to me. Thank you for believing in me and giving me a chance to show y'all that you made the right decision by putting me on this team. Stephanie and Jamilla it goes without saying that you are the BEST at what you do. I couldn't have asked for a better former Director and current Director. How y'all fight for us and love us is unmatched and unforgettable.