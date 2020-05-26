First Lady Stephanie Sends Many Cheers

I'm grateful for Redskins Nation! The fans that still came to games and supported our team- both players AND cheerleaders. The energy they bring to the stadium is what makes our job on the sidelines so fun! I will miss seeing you from the best view in the world at FedExField.

I'm grateful to my directors, Stephanie and Jamilla, who selected me to represent their brand, believed in my potential and nurtured my growth throughout my journey. They are inspiring, motivating, and above all, humble. I couldn't ask for better qualities to have in a leader.

And finally, I'm grateful for my teammates. You all have picked me up when I felt like I was at my lowest. You make me feel beautiful and empowered every day. You ladies are loved and appreciated more than you can possibly imagine. The bond we made, the laughs we shared, the tears we shed, and the love we grew… I cherish all of it. I will miss you all the most.

This team taught me that the list of things to be grateful for is never-ending. I will keep the past three years in my heart, and I will never forget the lessons I learned and the countless memories I made. Now go win the Super Bowl, okay?!

Love Always,