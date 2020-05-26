Redskins News | Washington Redskins - Redskins.com

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 04:08 PM

First Lady Azusa Hangs Up Her Poms

azusa-farewell-thumbnail

Hi, Redskins Nation! 

This is WRC Azusa and after four amazing seasons, I'm hanging up my pom poms. My current feeling?! Indeed, very content. Happy cry. I'm very grateful that I'm able to leave the team with my heart fulfilled. All my heart, time, and hard work I put into the team helped me to grow so much as a cheerleader. 

As I was wondering what I should write for the farewell blog, I thought it would be a great idea to write not only a farewell message but also share what I've learned through these four seasons. I hope I can inspire younger generations or people who want to start a new chapter of their life. 

The three major lessons I learned from my experiences in the team are the following:

  1. Don't hesitate to step out of your comfort zone 
  2. Love your uniqueness. Recognize it as your strength
  3. Keep moving forward when you face challenges
C169A5A1-9203-40C9-BC91-E3026C855CF3
Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

1) Don't hesitate to step out of your comfort zone

I still clearly remember the day of my first prep class four years ago. I made one of the biggest decisions of my life and took three months of leave from work and flew to Washington D.C. the day before.. I left Japan where I spent my 20 plus years of my life, a financially stable job and moved to a city I've never lived before with no friends or family… Needless to say I was a ball of nerves on that first walk from Morgan Blvd Metro FedExField, . Of course, I prepared very well in advance to minimize risk but If I actually didn't take these actions, I wouldn't be at where I am right now. So, when you want to achieve something, set a clear goal, prepare very well and the most important thing is to take ACTION!

2) Love your uniqueness and differences. Recognize them as your strengths.

I learned it from my teammates. The Washington Redskins Cheerleaders are one of the most diverse teams in the NFL. We are comprised of women who have different backgrounds, different races, and different talents. Some teammates are good at socializing with fans, some are good at dancing and some of them are so photogenic. Each one of my teammates knows their strength and is confident about it. It was eye opening to me. Japan is a homogeneous country and most people living there are Japanese whereas the United States has so much diversity. We have a mindset that being similar to others is more comfortable therefore we tend to try to fit into the norm. Through being a Washington Redskins Cheerleader, I gradually accepted my differences and uniqueness. I focused more on my own strengths and being the authentic ME. "Oh, it's okay that I don't speak English like everyone else. Instead of that, I'm good at XYZ." This mindset definitely boosted my confidence.

IMG_0047

3) Keep moving forward when you face challenges.

The audition isn't your goal. It's just the beginning of your journey. We often hear "Be like a sponge" during rookie season. Once you make the team, it's time to adapt and grow. As Washington Redskins Cheerleaders, we don't only perform on gameday but also attend many appearances. It was nerve wracking when I attended a Redskins Read event for the first time and had to read English books to students. My mind went blank when I was interviewed on camera. I wasn't confident enough and always questioned myself, "Am I right? Is it okay?" Especially my rookie year, I faced those challenges but kept moving forward with baby steps. Now it's been four years and I'm comfortable with those things I felt challenged by at the beginning. So please don't give up when you face obstacles. 

I want to say thank you to my former director, Stephanie, and current director, Jamilla, for trusting me and giving this amazing opportunity. I also appreciate my teammates who always accepted who I am and supported me. Thank you to my family, friends, mentors in Japan and the U.S. who were by my side. I wouldn't be here if any one of them were not in my life. It was thrilling to perform in front of 90,000 fans at FedExField on game day and travel to nine countries through military appreciation tours and Calendar trips. This was absolutely a once in a lifetime opportunity. Again, thank you so much! And I will keep growing with the mentality that I learned through the experience.

Related Content

All Star Coach And Three Year Veteran Katy Says Thank You
news

All Star Coach And Three Year Veteran Katy Says Thank You

Last three years have been the best part of her life.
First Lady Lizz Bids Farewell
news

First Lady Lizz Bids Farewell

It's with nothing but a feeling of content, and a smile on my face that I am bidding farewell to my time with the First Ladies of Football!
First Lady Stephanie Sends Many Cheers
news

First Lady Stephanie Sends Many Cheers

After three fun-filled years, Stephanie bids her farewell.
First Lady Whitney Bids Her Farewell
news

First Lady Whitney Bids Her Farewell

After Two Amazing Seasons Whitney reflects on her experience.
First Lady Lizz is Proud She "Went For It"
news

First Lady Lizz is Proud She "Went For It"

Lizz bids farewell after her season as a First Lady
First Lady Bethany's Offseason Filled with Dance & Cheer
news

First Lady Bethany's Offseason Filled with Dance & Cheer

Bethany reflects on her offseason as a coach & rookie season as a First Lady.
 First Lady Julia C Is An Essential Employee
news

 First Lady Julia C Is An Essential Employee

Julia C talks about her position as an essential worker during Covid-19.
First Lady Felicia Talks Prep Classes
news

First Lady Felicia Talks Prep Classes

First Prep Class? First Lady Felicia recaps her first prep class experience and how you can make the most out of your prep class experience. 
First Lady Candess visits troops in Alaska
news

First Lady Candess visits troops in Alaska

Candess watched Super Bowl 54 in Alaska with our servicemen, women and families.
First Lady Jaclyn Travels to Japan
news

First Lady Jaclyn Travels to Japan

Jaclyn travels to Japan to visit our servicemen, women & families.
First Lady Candess Travels On 2020 Pro Blitz Tour
news

First Lady Candess Travels On 2020 Pro Blitz Tour

Candess meets servicemen and women in Hawaii during a Pro Tour Blitz.

Advertising