Redskins Great Dexter Manley Progressing In Fight Against Coronavirus 

Redskins great Dexter Manley is progressing in his fight against coronavirus, according to former teammate John Riggins, who provided an update on the "Riggo The Diesel" podcast on Tuesday afternoon. The news comes directly from Manley's wife, Lydia.
"He is doing much better," Riggins said. "I'm not sure he was ever really that ill, but his oxygen levels were a little low, they put him on oxygen, he has never been on a ventilator. All of this stuff is improving as we speak. He's still got a little ways to go."
Riggins later added that "he's slowly but steadily making a recovery against this virus that's been ravaging the entire world."
Manley, 61, tested positive for the coronavirus on May 2 and has been hospitalized in Washington since Friday. But he is taking steps in his recovery, according to Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael.
"He hopes to be back talking smack real soon," Michael said, "and that's directly from Lydia."
Manley spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Redskins, and he remains the franchise's all-time sack leader with 91 between 1981-89.
His best campaign came in 1986 when he earned first-team All-Pro honors and made his lone Pro Bowl appearance after finishing second in the NFL behind Lawrence Taylor with 18.5 sacks. That capped a four-year stretch during which he averaged 14.5 sacks per season.
Manley, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is one of the 80 Greatest Redskins and a member of the Redskins Ring of Fame.
"Dexter is every bit as popular today, I think, as he was back when he was sacking Danny White and winning championship games," Riggins said. "We wish Dexter well and hope for him to get out of the hospital ASAP."