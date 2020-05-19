Redskins Great Dexter Manley Progressing In Fight Against Coronavirus 

Redskins great Dexter Manley is progressing in his fight against coronavirus, according to former teammate John Riggins, who provided an update on the "Riggo The Diesel" podcast on Tuesday afternoon. The news comes directly from Manley's wife, Lydia.

"He is doing much better," Riggins said. "I'm not sure he was ever really that ill, but his oxygen levels were a little low, they put him on oxygen, he has never been on a ventilator. All of this stuff is improving as we speak. He's still got a little ways to go."

Riggins later added that "he's slowly but steadily making a recovery against this virus that's been ravaging the entire world."

Manley, 61, tested positive for the coronavirus on May 2 and has been hospitalized in Washington since Friday. But he is taking steps in his recovery, according to Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael.