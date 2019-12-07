Darrell Green, Ken Houston Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

A pair of former Redskins greats -- cornerback Darrell Green and safety Ken Houston -- were named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team, the league announced Friday night.
Green and Houston made the cut along with legendary Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs, who led the franchise to all three of its Super Bowls.
Green, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Redskins Ring of Fame member, was one of seven cornerbacks selected to the all-time team thanks to a legendary 20-year career in Washington. Known for his agelessness and elite speed, Green was a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and won two Super Bowls between 1983-2002.
He's currently the Redskins' all-time leader with 54 interceptions, while no other Redskins has corralled more than 36 interceptions. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.
Houston, meanwhile, was one of six safeties selected to the all-time team. Houston, a 12-time Pro Bowler and Redskins Ring of Fame member, played in Washington from 1973-1980 and made the Pro Bowl in seven of his eight seasons there. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986.
In addition to Green and Houston, several former Redskins defensive and special teams players were named finalists for the NFL 100 All-Time Team. Congrats to cornerback Champ Bailey, safety Paul Krause, special teamer Brian Mitchell, defensive ends Bruce Smith and Deacon Jones and linebacker Sam Huff.
The offensive members of the NFL 100 All-Time team will be announced periodically over the next three Fridays, with the final players being named Friday, Dec. 27.