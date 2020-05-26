All Star Coach And Three Year Veteran Katy Says Thank You

To the Junior Redskins Cheerleaders and the All Stars Team, thank you for allowing me to share my passion of dance with you all. Some of my favorite memories have included teaching dance camps, performing with you during half time, and watching the All Stars become National Champions. While you have inspired me to be a better teacher, I hope that I have been able to inspire you to continue chasing your dreams no matter where they lead & that dance makes everything better.

To the Redskins Organization, thank you for the opportunity to be part of this platform. Every moment, from Redskins Charitable Foundation Events to Game Days, I thank you all for it.

To my teammates, thank you for you being my role models in different avenues. Beyond dance routines & make up tips, your guidance has also taught me how to be strong & you will always be there to lean on. I know that no matter how much time passes, this sisterhood is eternal.

To my Rookie Class, "The Emeralds", all 11 of you hold a very special place in my heart. We have laughed, cried, danced, & laughed some more together. I could not imagine a different set of women to call my best friends. I will miss dancing besides each & everyone of you, however, I know our friendship goes beyond FedExField.

To Stephanie Jojokian and Jamilla Keene, there are not enough "thank you's" for everything you have done for me. Thank you for taking the chance on me three years ago, thank you for pushing me to step outside of my comfort zone, thank you for trusting me to work with the Junior Redskins Cheerleaders and All Stars Team, & thank you for being two of my biggest inspirations. Under your guidance, I have learned how to be confident in myself, in and outside the studio. You took a shy, scared girl & helped her become a strong & happy woman.

Once a Redskins Cheerleader, Always a Redskins Cheerleader!

Love,