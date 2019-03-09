2019 Free Agency Preview: Wide Receivers

John Brown

Brown has 4.34 speed, with 40 career receptions of 20+ yards, 13 career receptions of 40+ yards, and a career yards per catch average of 15.0 yards.

In 2018 with the Ravens, Brown caught 42 passes for 715 yards (17.0 yards-per-catch) and five TDs. With the deep threat option lacking for the Redskins since the departure of DeSean Jackson, the Redskins could add Brown (28) to a wide receiver room that includes fellow speedster Paul Richardson Jr.

In the nine games before Lamar Jackson was named the starter in Baltimore, Brown had 34 catches for 601 yards and four TDs.

As Brown would provide an option to stretch the defense, his mere presence could open up the intermediate areas of the field for Josh Doctson, Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, and the run game featuring a now healthy rookie Derrius Guice and speedster Chris Thompson.

Adam Humphries

Listed at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Humphries has the ideal size for today’s slot receiver in the NFL.

Humphries is coming off his best season as a pro with career highs in receptions (76), yards (816) and touchdowns (five). Humphries complements great quickness with sharp routes. In particular, while with the Buccaneers, he was used often on the shallow cross route where he had a knack for finding holes in zones, similar to what Jamison Crowder offers for the Redskins.

Humphries could aid the Redskins offense in that he runs a lot of high percentage routes that wouldn’t require difficult throws from whomever is under center for the Redskins in 2019. He also adds value with his YAC (yards-after-catch) ability as he totaled 434 yards in that value.

Randall Cobb

Cobb’s last four seasons in Green Bay have been laced with injuries and declining production. After catching 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2014, Cobb has averaged 60 catches, 618 yards and only four scores during the past four years. He played in only nine games in 2018, catching 38 passes for 383 yards and two touchdowns.