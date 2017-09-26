Vote Kirk Cousins As The FedEx Air Player Of The Week

The Redskins quarterback is one of three nominees for Week 3 FedEx Air Player of the Week after throwing for 365 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over the Raiders.

The Redskins quarterback is one of three nominees for Week 3 FedEx Air Player of the Week after throwing for 365 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over the Raiders.

After tearing through the Oakland Raiders on Sunday Night Football, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is a FedEx Air Player of the Week nominee.

You can cast your vote for him here.

Cousins was near perfect on Sunday evening in a 27-10 victory at FedExField in Landover, Md., as the sixth-year quarterback completed 25-of-30 attempts for 365 yards with three touchdowns to no interceptions.

It was the third game in the last two years that Cousins threw for at least 350 yards with three touchdowns to no interceptions.

After completing scores to Chris Thompson and Vernon Davis in the first and second quarters respectively, Cousins capped of his night by hitting Josh Doctson on a 52-yard bomb in which the second-year wide receiver climbed above David Amerson to haul in the ball.

“It was scary when it left my hand because I still see David Amerson going up, he’s got the ball skills too and Josh made me right but that play can go either way you know?” Cousins admitted. “That’s why this game is so tough.”

Cousins is up against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum.

When the winners for FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares.