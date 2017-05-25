The Redskins Have A Top-10 Talent Team According To Gil Brandt

NFL media analyst Gil Brandt looks at which teams have the best talent on their rosters. He thinks the Redskins are a Top-10 team.

The first week of OTAs is not a time to start making predictions about the upcoming season, nor is it beneficial to begin scrutinizing players, many of whom are learning new schemes and playing with them at full speed for the first time.

But, as you try to grasp onto something that will provide you some excitement and hope for the upcoming NFL season, it’s often helpful to look back at last year, analyze a player’s performance and project how they will fare in the next several months.

That’s what NFL senior media analyst Gil Brandt did recently, taking a closer look at the teams with the best talent in the league. As he admits, this is all we can really assess right now, and some of these teams may not produce as they should considering the players they have.

All of which is to say that he believes the Redskins have the 10th best talented team in the NFL.

The reasons are pretty clear when you consider, well, all of the talent. Here’s how Brandt sees it.