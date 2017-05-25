The Redskins Have A Top-10 Talent Team According To Gil Brandt

The first week of OTAs is not a time to start making predictions about the upcoming season, nor is it beneficial to begin scrutinizing players, many of whom are learning new schemes and playing with them at full speed for the first time.
But, as you try to grasp onto something that will provide you some excitement and hope for the upcoming NFL season, it’s often helpful to look back at last year, analyze a player’s performance and project how they will fare in the next several months.
That’s what NFL senior media analyst Gil Brandt did recently, taking a closer look at the teams with the best talent in the league. As he admits, this is all we can really assess right now, and some of these teams may not produce as they should considering the players they have.
All of which is to say that he believes the Redskins have the 10th best talented team in the NFL.
The reasons are pretty clear when you consider, well, all of the talent. Here’s how Brandt sees it.
“The Redskins will get at least one more year out of Kirk Cousins, a quarterback capable of taking a team to the Super Bowl. Veteran Terrelle Pryor joins 2016 draftee Josh Doctson as a potential No. 1 receiver, and Jamison Crowder take another step forward -- but the most important factor for the passing offense is tight end Jordan Reed is a tough matchup, with the speed of a wideout and size of a tight end, and the offense will run through him. The defense will receive an immediate boost from first-round pick Jonathan Allen, who should help the line generate more pressure on the quarterback. If Zach Brown plays like he did in Buffalo, he'll be a free agency steal, while Preston Smith should have a bounce back year. Washington has a number of good players -- including Cousins, Reed, Josh Norman, Trent Williams, Brandon Scherff, Ryan Kerrigan -- in or entering what should be the prime of their careers, which portends good things.”