Talk Of Fame: Larry Brown Discusses Hall of Fame Candidacy

Larry Brown remains one of the greatest running backs in Redskins history. Talk of Fame talked with Brown about his candidacy and more this week.

Larry Brown is one of the greatest offensive players in Redskins history, and NFL history for that matter. Unfortunately for the two-time First Team All-Pro Washington running back that hasn’t translated to an induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

However, the guys over at the Talk of Fame Network believe Brown has a resume that should be recognized as Hall of Fame worthy. That body of work includes 8,360 total yards from scrimmage and 55 touchdowns for his career. Brown was the 1972 NFL MVP along with being a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Talk of Fame talked with Brown recently about his Hall of Fame candidacy along with more stories from Brown’s playing days in the 1970s.

“It bothers me a little bit now because when I retired I was told that I didn’t play long enough,” Brown said. “And I said, ‘But I used to think all I had to do was make a significant contribution to the game.’ In retrospect, I think I did that.”

Brown discussed how former Denver Broncos’ running back Terrell Davis could help his own candidacy. Davis, who had a little more than 500 more total yards and just 10 more touchdowns than Brown, has a very similar statistical record to Brown.

