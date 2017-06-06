Talk Of Fame: Larry Brown Discusses Hall of Fame Candidacy

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Tue., Jun. 06, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT The Steve Czaban Show

    Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Wed., Jun. 07, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is a fast-moving, high-energy show that covers everything you need to begin your day.  Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, Capitals, Terps, Hoyas, Orioles…Galdi covers them all in addition to hitting on the national sports stories that matter to you.  Galdi is a DMV-lifer, a huge proponent of analytics and a big fan of old-school hip-hop.  He also hosts The Official Redskins Postgame Show after every Redskins game and Chin Music with Al Galdi on Saturdays from 9am-10am.  Tweet him: @AlGaldi

    Listen live here.
  • Wed., Jun. 07, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Wed., Jun. 07, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT The Bram Weinstein Show

    Bram Weinstein is the latest addition to ESPN 980’s team, hosting “The Bram Weinstein Show” weekdays from 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation!   “The Bram Weinstein Show” will deliver provocative sportstalk led by Weinstein, whose passion for DC sports runs deep, having grown up in Silver Spring, MD.

    Listen live here.
  • Wed., Jun. 07, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside the Locker Room

    Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Wed., Jun. 07, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT The Steve Czaban Show

    Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Thu., Jun. 08, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is a fast-moving, high-energy show that covers everything you need to begin your day.  Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, Capitals, Terps, Hoyas, Orioles…Galdi covers them all in addition to hitting on the national sports stories that matter to you.  Galdi is a DMV-lifer, a huge proponent of analytics and a big fan of old-school hip-hop.  He also hosts The Official Redskins Postgame Show after every Redskins game and Chin Music with Al Galdi on Saturdays from 9am-10am.  Tweet him: @AlGaldi

    Listen live here.
  • Thu., Jun. 08, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Thu., Jun. 08, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT The Bram Weinstein Show

    Bram Weinstein is the latest addition to ESPN 980’s team, hosting “The Bram Weinstein Show” weekdays from 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation!   “The Bram Weinstein Show” will deliver provocative sportstalk led by Weinstein, whose passion for DC sports runs deep, having grown up in Silver Spring, MD.

    Listen live here.
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER
Link
Print
RSS

Talk Of Fame: Larry Brown Discusses Hall of Fame Candidacy

Posted 3 hours ago

Perry Mattern Digital Media Producer

Larry Brown remains one of the greatest running backs in Redskins history. Talk of Fame talked with Brown about his candidacy and more this week.

Larry Brown is one of the greatest offensive players in Redskins history, and NFL history for that matter. Unfortunately for the two-time First Team All-Pro Washington running back that hasn’t translated to an induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

However, the guys over at the Talk of Fame Network believe Brown has a resume that should be recognized as Hall of Fame worthy. That body of work includes 8,360 total yards from scrimmage and 55 touchdowns for his career. Brown was the 1972 NFL MVP along with being a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Talk of Fame talked with Brown recently about his Hall of Fame candidacy along with more stories from Brown’s playing days in the 1970s.

“It bothers me a little bit now because when I retired I was told that I didn’t play long enough,” Brown said. “And I said, ‘But I used to think all I had to do was make a significant contribution to the game.’ In retrospect, I think I did that.”

Brown discussed how former Denver Broncos’ running back Terrell Davis could help his own candidacy. Davis, who had a little more than 500 more total yards and just 10 more touchdowns than Brown, has a very similar statistical record to Brown.

For the full conversation and more on Talk of Fame’s case for Brown to be remembered in Canton, click HERE.

Featured Galleries

  • 2017 OTAs: Day 8 (Offense)

    2017 OTAs: Day 8 (Offense)

    Check out images from the Washington Redskins'offense during their eighth day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

  • 2017 OTAs: Day 8 (Defense/Special Teams)

    2017 OTAs: Day 8 (Defense/Special Teams)

    Check out images from the Washington Redskins'defense and special teams during their eighth day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

  • 2017 OTAs: Day 7 (Offense)

    2017 OTAs: Day 7 (Offense)

    Check out images from the Washington Redskins' offense during their seventh day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

  • 2017 OTAs: Day 7 (Defense/Special Teams)

    2017 OTAs: Day 7 (Defense/Special Teams)

    Check out images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams during their seventh day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph