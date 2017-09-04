Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is live from 5-7am on ESPN980!
  • Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
  • Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation on ESPN980!
  • Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson are live weekday afternoons at 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!
  • Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 05, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is live from 5-7am on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 05, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 05, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 05, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson are live weekday afternoons at 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!
  • Tue., Sep. 05, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER
Link
Print
RSS

Social Recap: Redskins Kickoff Rally At One Loudoun

Posted 44 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

The Redskins teamed up with One Loudoun to host a rally to kick off the 2017 season. Here's a look at the day through social media.

The Washington Redskins hosted a rally to kick off the 2017 season at One Loudoun in Ashburn, Va., on Saturday.

The event included live entertainment and family-friendly activities, presented by the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development. ESPN 980 Redskins Radio also hosted a live broadcast with Super Bowl XVII champion Rick “Doc” Walker.

Redskins alumni Santana Moss and Gary Clark also participated and gave out autographs and the Redskins cheerleaders performed in the center courtyard.

Here’s a social recap of what you missed.

 

Recent Blogs

More Blogs »

Featured Galleries

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph