Social Recap: Redskins Kickoff Rally At One Loudoun

The Redskins teamed up with One Loudoun to host a rally to kick off the 2017 season. Here's a look at the day through social media.

The Washington Redskins hosted a rally to kick off the 2017 season at One Loudoun in Ashburn, Va., on Saturday.

The event included live entertainment and family-friendly activities, presented by the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development. ESPN 980 Redskins Radio also hosted a live broadcast with Super Bowl XVII champion Rick “Doc” Walker.

Redskins alumni Santana Moss and Gary Clark also participated and gave out autographs and the Redskins cheerleaders performed in the center courtyard.

Here’s a social recap of what you missed.

Yours truly with Redskins great Clarence Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/6ef4lCXupu — Jay Warren (@JayWarren111879) September 2, 2017