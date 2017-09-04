Social Recap: Redskins Kickoff Rally At One Loudoun

The Washington Redskins hosted a rally to kick off the 2017 season at One Loudoun in Ashburn, Va., on Saturday.
The event included live entertainment and family-friendly activities, presented by the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development. ESPN 980 Redskins Radio also hosted a live broadcast with Super Bowl XVII champion Rick “Doc” Walker.
Redskins alumni Santana Moss and Gary Clark also participated and gave out autographs and the Redskins cheerleaders performed in the center courtyard.
Here’s a social recap of what you missed.
Hanging with fellow @JMUAlumni Gary Clark at @Redskins Kickoff Party in @OneLoudoun good luck tonight @JMUFootball !! #GoDukes #HTTR @JMU pic.twitter.com/ln7qP78vkU— Daniel Eagan (@DanielEagan) September 2, 2017
@espn980 hanging out with @RickDocWalker @scottlinn980 at Redskins Rally. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/hvaiKwIuv1— Joe Martocci (@JoeMartocci) September 2, 2017
Yours truly with Redskins great Clarence Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/6ef4lCXupu— Jay Warren (@JayWarren111879) September 2, 2017
Dance off at @redskins rally pic.twitter.com/QZzxZdK1fG— Denis - GFX Designer (@Demarqo) September 2, 2017
Great to see all our fans today @OneLoudoun Redskins Kickoff event! #HTTR #85years pic.twitter.com/oP3aC9rxOj— Redskins Cheer (@1stLadiesOfFB) September 2, 2017
Come on out to @OneLoudoun for the #Redskins Season Kickoff Rally. You can win tickets to the Philly game and others! pic.twitter.com/OrArmdqBIF— ESPN 980 (@espn980) September 2, 2017
@LoudounBiz is Celebrating the kickoff to the @Redskins season today @OneLoudoun!#LoudounPossible pic.twitter.com/2k4Tcv1fjp— buddyrizer (@buddyrizer) September 2, 2017
Kicking off the 2017 #Redskins season @OneLoudoun! #HTTR— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 2, 2017
