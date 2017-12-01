Up Next
Snap Counts: Redskins-Cowboys (2017 Regular Season, Week 13)

Posted 51 minutes ago

Stephen Czarda Senior Writer And Content Coordinator

Check out this week's snap counts for the Washington Redskins in their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Check out this week's snap counts for the Washington Redskins in their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Offense (60 Snaps):  

Defense (68 Snaps):

Special Teams:

  • Fabian Moreau 26
  • Chris Carter 26
  • Joshua Holsey 21
  • Quinton Dunbar 20
  • Josh Harvey-Clemons 19
  • Martrell Spaight 16
  • Byron Marshall 15
  • Kendall Fuller 14
  • Ryan Anderson 13
  • Deshazor Everett 12
  • Jeremy Sprinkle 11
  • Matt Ioannidis 9
  • Ryan Kerrigan 8
  • Nick Sundberg 7
  • Tress Way 7
  • Ryan Grant 7
  • Niles Paul 7
  • LeShun Daniels 6
  • Zach Brown 6
  • Preston Smith 6
  • Anthony Lanier II 6
  • A.J. Francis 6
  • Nick Rose 5
  • Jamison Crowder 5
  • D.J. Swearinger 5
  • Zach Vigil 5
  • Ziggy Hood 5
  • Tyler Catalina 3
  • Brandon Scherff 2
  • Tony Bergstrom 2
  • Ty Nsekhe 2
  • Arie Kouandjio 2
  • Maurice Harris 2
  • Stacy McGee 2

Notes:

  • Ty Nsekhe was one of four players to play every offensive snap for the Redskins on Thursday, starting at left guard before playing both right tackle and left tackle during the game as well.
  • For the first time since Week 17 of the 2015 season, Colt McCoy saw action in a regular season game, appearing on the final four plays. He did not attempt a pass, though.
  • Defensively, the Redskins called on Zach Vigil once again for the start with Josh Harvey-Clemons filling in during passing situations. Harvey-Clemons teamed up with Preston Smith for a sack of Dak Prescott, marking the first half-sack of the rookie’s career.

