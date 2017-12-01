Snap Counts: Redskins-Cowboys (2017 Regular Season, Week 13)

Check out this week's snap counts for the Washington Redskins in their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Offense (60 Snaps):
Brandon Scherff60 Tony Bergstrom60 Ty Nsekhe60 Josh Doctson60 Kirk Cousins65 Trent Williams55 Vernon Davis54 Ryan Grant53 Jamison Crowder49 Arie Kouandjio44 Samaje Perine34 Byron Marshall26 Niles Paul17 Morgan Moses16 Tyler Catalina5 Maurice Harris5 Colt McCoy4 Jeremy Sprinkle2
Defense (68 Snaps):
D.J. Swearinger68 Josh Norman68 Deshazor Everett66 Zach Brown62 Bashaud Breeland62 Ryan Kerrigan57 Zach Vigil53 Preston Smith48 Kendall Fuller46 Matt Ioannidis44 Ziggy Hood37 Stacy McGee29 Anthony Lanier II28 A.J. Francis26 Junior Galette19 Ryan Anderson13 Josh Harvey-Clemons12 Martrell Spaight8 Quinton Dunbar3 DeAngelo Hall1
Special Teams:
Fabian Moreau26 Chris Carter26 Joshua Holsey21
- Quinton Dunbar 20
- Josh Harvey-Clemons 19
- Martrell Spaight 16
- Byron Marshall 15
- Kendall Fuller 14
- Ryan Anderson 13
- Deshazor Everett 12
- Jeremy Sprinkle 11
- Matt Ioannidis 9
- Ryan Kerrigan 8
Nick Sundberg7 Tress Way7
- Ryan Grant 7
- Niles Paul 7
LeShun Daniels6
- Zach Brown 6
- Preston Smith 6
- Anthony Lanier II 6
- A.J. Francis 6
Nick Rose5
- Jamison Crowder 5
- D.J. Swearinger 5
- Zach Vigil 5
- Ziggy Hood 5
- Tyler Catalina 3
- Brandon Scherff 2
- Tony Bergstrom 2
- Ty Nsekhe 2
- Arie Kouandjio 2
- Maurice Harris 2
- Stacy McGee 2
Notes:
- Ty Nsekhe was one of four players to play every offensive snap for the Redskins on Thursday, starting at left guard before playing both right tackle and left tackle during the game as well.
- For the first time since Week 17 of the 2015 season, Colt McCoy saw action in a regular season game, appearing on the final four plays. He did not attempt a pass, though.
- Defensively, the Redskins called on Zach Vigil once again for the start with Josh Harvey-Clemons filling in during passing situations. Harvey-Clemons teamed up with Preston Smith for a sack of Dak Prescott, marking the first half-sack of the rookie’s career.