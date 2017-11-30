Up Next
Redskins Wearing All-Burgundy Uniforms Vs. Cowboys

Posted 16 minutes ago

Stephen Czarda Senior Writer And Content Coordinator

On a national stage against one of the team's biggest rivals, the Washington Redskins will have a slightly different look on Thursday with burgundy jerseys, burgundy pants and burgundy socks.

It will be all-burgundy uniforms vs. all-white uniforms for the Washington Redskins’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For the first time since the 2009 season against these very same Cowboys in the very same stadium, the Redskins will pair burgundy tops with burgundy pants.

Washington, of course, brought back burgundy pants for away games last season but that is normally with white jerseys. Tonight the Redskins will go with a slightly different look, though. 

