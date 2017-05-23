NFL.com: Samaje Perine A Sleeper Offensive Rookie Of The Year Candidate

smashed multiple rushing records at the University of Oklahoma, including becoming the school’s all-time leading rusher in just three years.

As dominant as Perine was at the college level, he’s looking to be that and more at the NFL level as he heads into his rookie season with the Washington Redskins.

Normally, when professional football players excel on the football field, they get recognized for it, like for instance, being named Offensive Rookie of the Year, which in Perine’s case, NFL Media Analyst Bucky Brooks feels he has a chance of sneaking in and winning.

Here’s what Brooks had to say about Perine in his evaluation of potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates:

“The fourth-round pick (No. 114 overall) must unseat "Fat Rob" [Kelley] for the RB1 job, but he could flourish as the starter behind Washington's monstrous offensive line,” Brooks said. “Perine is a big, downhill runner perfectly suited for playing in the power-based scheme. The 5-foot-11, 233-pound banger runs through contact and punishes defenders at the ends of runs with his violent style. With the Redskins looking to lighten the load on Kirk Cousins as the veteran quarterback breaks in a revamped WR corps, Perine's role as RB1 -- provided he can swipe the gig, of course -- could lead to a surprising 1,000-yard season from a bruising back.”

Head coach Jay Gruden got a chance to see Perine up close and personal recently during rookie minicamp, and liked what he saw from him.

“I like guys who come in here, and love football and he [Perine] does,” Gruden said. “He’s a very smart guy. You can tell that he’s going to be a very hard worker, and he runs hard. You could see that his pad level is always down, he’s got good vision, he’s got good feet in the hole and he caught the ball well.”