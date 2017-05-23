NFL.com: Samaje Perine A Sleeper Offensive Rookie Of The Year Candidate

Normally, when professional football players excel on the football field, they get recognized for it, like for instance, being named Offensive Rookie of the Year, which in Perine’s case, NFL Media Analyst Bucky Brooks feels he has a chance of sneaking in and winning.
Here’s what Brooks had to say about Perine in his evaluation of potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates:
“The fourth-round pick (No. 114 overall) must unseat "Fat Rob" [Kelley] for the RB1 job, but he could flourish as the starter behind Washington's monstrous offensive line,” Brooks said. “Perine is a big, downhill runner perfectly suited for playing in the power-based scheme. The 5-foot-11, 233-pound banger runs through contact and punishes defenders at the ends of runs with his violent style. With the Redskins looking to lighten the load on
Head coach Jay Gruden got a chance to see Perine up close and personal recently during rookie minicamp, and liked what he saw from him.
“I like guys who come in here, and love football and he [Perine] does,” Gruden said. “He’s a very smart guy. You can tell that he’s going to be a very hard worker, and he runs hard. You could see that his pad level is always down, he’s got good vision, he’s got good feet in the hole and he caught the ball well.”