  Wed., Apr. 19, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is a fast-moving, high-energy show that covers everything you need to begin your day.  Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, Capitals, Terps, Hoyas, Orioles…Galdi covers them all in addition to hitting on the national sports stories that matter to you.  Galdi is a DMV-lifer, a huge proponent of analytics and a big fan of old-school hip-hop.  He also hosts The Official Redskins Postgame Show after every Redskins game and Chin Music with Al Galdi on Saturdays from 9am-10am.  Tweet him: @AlGaldi

    Listen live here.
  Wed., Apr. 19, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  Wed., Apr. 19, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show

    Bram Weinstein is the latest addition to ESPN 980's team, hosting "The Bram Weinstein Show" weekdays from 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation!   "The Bram Weinstein Show" will deliver provocative sportstalk led by Weinstein, whose passion for DC sports runs deep, having grown up in Silver Spring, MD.

    Listen live here.
  Wed., Apr. 19, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  Wed., Apr. 19, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
Joe Gibbs Up For NASCAR Hall Of Fame Class Of 2018

Posted Apr 13, 2017

Ed Cole Digital Media Producer

Already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a legendary career as Redskins head coach, Joe Gibbs soon could be calling the NASCAR Hall of Fame home, too.

Joe Gibbs won three world championships with the Washington Redskins and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

With a résumé like that backing him, it’s no surprise that Gibbs moved into the NASCAR circuit and continued his winning ways. Since rolling out Joe Gibbs Racing in 1992, Gibbs has won four premier series championships and five NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, and is now up for the most prestigious honor in the racing circuit: the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The numbers that Gibbs and his team have accumulated over the last quarter century are staggering: other than the nine championships, the group has 140 premier series wins, which rank third all-time. They include two Daytona 500 victories and five Brickyard 400 wins. Gibbs’ premier title wins have come with three different drivers: Bobby Labonte (2000), Tony Stewart (2002, 2005) and Kyle Busch (2016).

Many other great drivers have driven for Gibbs, including Dale Jarrett, Terry Labonte, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Carl Edwards, Ricky Craven and Joey Logano.

You can let your voice be heard and help Gibbs into the NASCAR Hall of Fame by clicking here to cast your vote.

 

 

 

 

 

