Four Washington Redskins Land On The NFLPA Rising 50 Rankings

The NFL 'Top 100' isn’t the only prestigious list multiple Washington Redskins have appeared on this week. Josh Norman , Jordan Reed , Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Robert Kelley have all been named to the NFLPA Rising 50 rankings, too.

The list ranges from established NFL veterans to rookies such as tjhis year's No. 1-overall pick in Myles Garrett. The list considers a player's performance on the field in 2016 as well as their popularity in a given market among other conditions.

Josh Norman comes in at not only the highest rated Redskin on the list at No. 11, but also the highest ranked defensive back. Norman immediately became a polarizing figure for the Redskins and their fans base when he signed as a free agent last April. In his first year as a Redskin, he continued his All-Pro caliber play last year for the Redskins finishing with three interceptions and 19 passes defended.

The 2016 Pro Bowler Jordan Reed slides in as the second rated tight end on the list and No. 18 overall. Reed caught 66 passes for 686 yards and six touchdowns in 2016 and is now regarded as one of the best tight ends in all of football. Monday, Reed checked in at No. 65 on the NFL’s annual ‘Top 100’ list.

The Redskins started off having a quiet free agency period but that changed when wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. decided to sign with the Washington Redskins and their potent passing attack. The newest Redskin has yet to see the field for the burgundy and gold but the excitement level is high when adding a player who registered more than 1,000 receiving yards last season along with four touchdowns for the Browns. The fresh face in Washington lands at No. 27 on the list.

Coming into the 2016 season, the Washington Redskins had an identity crisis when it came to finding a running back that could carry the load. Enter running back Robert Kelley, along with his 704 yards on 168 carries and six touchdowns, and that question was quickly answered. He lands at No. 41 as the fourth and final Redskins player on the list.

“The NFLPA Rising 50 rankings considers on-field performances during the 2016 season, early demand from current partners, fantasy league popularity and new faces in strong markets as factors for sales popularity analysis.,” according to the list’s conditions. “Players must not have appeared in previous NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales lists. This list of players will be distributed only once annually.”