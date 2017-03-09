85th Anniversary Redskins Fan Stories: Jahee Thomas

As the Redskins celebrate their 85th anniversary this season, take a look at some diehard Redskins fans tell their stories of fandom, and submit yours today.

“I bleed that burgundy and gold. It’s in my blood.”

Once you see Jahee Thomas, fully clothed in Redskins garb, his statement is hard to discredit.

“Born” into the Redskins, as he says, thanks to his grandfather Rudolph Thomas having team season tickets since the 1960s, Jahee has devoted his whole wardrobe and lifestyle to the Redskins.

Besides having a bunch of jerseys framed, each carrying their own memory, he’s got quite a few unique outfits, too. That includes a white blazer with Redskins logos and wording.

Then there’s his trench coat (seen above), which is painted with tributes to the late Sean Taylor and Zema Williams, and it doesn’t stop at his pants. His shoes continue that artistic expression, making him a fan quite literally from head to toe.

