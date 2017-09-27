85th Anniversary Redskins Fan Stories: Amanda And Janice Anderson

As the Redskins celebrate their 85th anniversary this season, take a look at some diehard Redskins fans tell their stories of fandom, and submit yours today.

It is without a doubt that Amanda Anderson is the only 103-year old Redskins fan that still attends every game.

Alongside her daughter Janice, the two have a lifetime supply of football memories dating back to Griffith Stadium and continuing each Sunday at FedExField parking lot tailgates.

“We enjoy the game,” Janice says. “But we just enjoy the fellowship that we have at Redskins games with all the fans.”

When Amanda turned 102 last year, two sections of fans appropriately sang “Happy Birthday” to her.





Among their favorite stories involved the Redskins’ last trip to the Super Bowl, when the team played the Buffalo Bills in Minneapolis, Minn. Janice recalled the many Bills fans chanting and cheering throughout the day at their hotel. That changed when the Redskins came away victorious.

“After the whipping on that Sunday, when they all came back to the hotel, they were very quiet, but we had some button that when you pushed the button it played 'Hail to the Redskins,'” Janice remembered. “And we played that on the elevators all night to let them hear Hail to the Redskins.”

Now that you’ve heard the Anderson's story, it’s your turn! Share a Redskins memory, story, photo or video on social media using #AllHail OR submit it here and become a part of Redskins history.