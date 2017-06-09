Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/8

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, September 8, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that Terrelle Pryor Sr. isn't concerned about timing in the passing game, but should he be?

-- Tandler also provides five bold predictions for the 2017 Redskins.

-- Finlay also chats with PFT Commenter on the Redskins Talk Podcast.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Josh Dotcson and Pryor both offer talent, but production must follow.

-- Keim also writes that Kirk Cousins is hoping to make advacements in his pre-snap reads.

-- The Washington Times' Thom Loverro writes that Cousins has the crown, now he must keep it.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that although patience is needed, the Redskins' revamped defense will need to produce results.

-- The Post's Liz Clarke writes that Cousins is ready to turn the page on his season-ending interception against the Giants.

-- The Post's Mark Bullock highlights four play types the Redskins could use to exploit the Eagles' defense.



