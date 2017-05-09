Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, September 7, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, September 7, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that the Redskins are seeking three straight winning seasons for the first time in a while.

-- Tandler also provides an injury report for the first week.

-- Finlay also writes that wide receiver Josh Doctson is excited to get on the field this Sunday.

-- ESPN's Bill Barnwell writes how Washington can win the Super Bowl this year.

-- Keim also writes that Kirk Cousins is OK with throwing a lot less for the Redskins.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Gruden is back to calling plays by drawing on a lifetime of experience.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that tight end Vernon Davis brings his life experience to bear for homeless youth.

-- The Post's Mike Jones writes that the team, and opponents, are eager to see what Josh Doctson brings to the field.

-- The Post's Fred Bowen writes that as football season kicks off, the Redskins are no shoo-in for the playoffs.



Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins's Eagles Week Presser

-- 2017 Game Information: Redskins-Eagles

-- Redskins Find Consistency In Chris Thompson

-- PHOTOS: Eagles Week Practice, Sept. 6

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

#Redskins look to make it six straight wins over the Eagles in #PHIvsWAS. Everything you need to know: https://t.co/vneHbciEoT pic.twitter.com/WtMMzWjuJL — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 6, 2017

A Look Around The League: