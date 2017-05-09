Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, September 7, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that the Redskins are seeking three straight winning seasons for the first time in a while.
-- CSN's J.P Finlay writes that head coach Jay Gruden is winless in season openers, something he's trying to end.
-- Finlay also writes that wide receiver
-- ESPN's Bill Barnwell writes how Washington can win the Super Bowl this year.
-- Keim also writes that
-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Gruden is back to calling plays by drawing on a lifetime of experience.
-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that tight end
-- The Post's Mike Jones writes that the team, and opponents, are eager to see what Josh Doctson brings to the field.
-- The Post's Fred Bowen writes that as football season kicks off, the Redskins are no shoo-in for the playoffs.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins's Eagles Week Presser
-- 2017 Game Information: Redskins-Eagles
-- Redskins Find Consistency In
-- PHOTOS: Eagles Week Practice, Sept. 6
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:
#HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR #HTTR ⬅️ the #Redskins emoji is back — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 6, 2017
Getting ready for #PHIvsWAS pic.twitter.com/K9a24dOME5— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 6, 2017
#Redskins look to make it six straight wins over the Eagles in #PHIvsWAS. Everything you need to know: https://t.co/vneHbciEoT pic.twitter.com/WtMMzWjuJL— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 6, 2017
A Look Around The League:
ONE— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 6, 2017
MORE
DAY! pic.twitter.com/M7Nbr2MaBJ
We "stand in support" of Michael Bennett.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 7, 2017
| https://t.co/DPDhzJmKse pic.twitter.com/DKyb21WFje
Congratulations to the 2017 #DallasCowboys Team Captains! @JasonWitten— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 6, 2017
Sean Lee
Dan Bailey @OScandrick32@TCrawford98@dak pic.twitter.com/7jkYCoIyhh