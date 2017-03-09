Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/6

Posted 1 hour ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders after Chris Thompson, who else is in line for a contract extension.

-- Tandler also takes a first look at Redskins vs. Eagles.

-- In his Redskins playbook, CSN's J.P Finlay writes that Kirk Cousins kills the Eagles.

-- Finlay also writes that the Redskins deserve credit for their patience with Su'a Cravens.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that in Cousins' contract year, he's fine with passing the ball less. 

-- Keim also writes that regardless of the timing of his baby's arrival, Cousins won't miss any games.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Chris Thompson had to battle self-doubt to be where he is today.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Mack Brown, whose dreams came true when the Redskins kept him on the 53-man roster. 

-- The Post's Mike Jones writes that Jay Gruden showed compassion for Su'a Cravens at his press conference on Tuesday.

-- Tesfatsion also writes about Chris Thompson signing his second contract on Tuesday.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Four Announced As 2017 Redskins Team Captains

-- Jay Gruden Says Redskins Are 'All Here' For S. Cravens

-- Redskins Sign Running Back Chris Thompson To Extension

-- From Undrafted To Active Roster, T, Catalina Makes The Cut

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: 

