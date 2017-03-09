Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders after Chris Thompson , who else is in line for a contract extension.

-- Tandler also takes a first look at Redskins vs. Eagles.

-- Finlay also writes that the Redskins deserve credit for their patience with Su'a Cravens .

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that in Cousins' contract year, he's fine with passing the ball less.

-- Keim also writes that regardless of the timing of his baby's arrival, Cousins won't miss any games.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Chris Thompson had to battle self-doubt to be where he is today.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Mack Brown , whose dreams came true when the Redskins kept him on the 53-man roster.

-- The Post's Mike Jones writes that Jay Gruden showed compassion for Su'a Cravens at his press conference on Tuesday.

-- Tesfatsion also writes about Chris Thompson signing his second contract on Tuesday.



This is our team. Our tradition. Our family.



It all starts 9/10 at 1:00pm on FOX. #PHIvsWAS pic.twitter.com/plEfIsIl9q — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 5, 2017

