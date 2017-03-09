Up Next
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/5

Posted 1 hour ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler examines the team's roster turnover and how it will impact them in the earlygoing.

-- Tandler also looks at the defensive depth chart now that cuts have come and gone.

-- CSN's J.P Finlay says the Redskins saw positive steps from their injured players.

-- Finlay also writes about Nate Sudfeld signing with the Eagles practice squad.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the team signing quarterback A. Torgersen to the pracitcie squad.

-- Keim also writes that the Redskins will hope to revive the career of T.J. Clemmings.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that the Redskins face a good problem with their depth at inside linebacker.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that for the Redskins, success this year will mean finding solid footing for their foundation. 

-- The Post's Mike Jones provides his thoughts on the team's final 53-man roster.

-- The Post's Mark Bullock writes that Josh Norman should have a better season in his second year with the Redskins.

