Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Wed., Sep. 27, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Sep. 27, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson are live weekday afternoons at 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!
  • Wed., Sep. 27, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
  • Thu., Sep. 28, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is live from 5-7am on ESPN980!
  • Thu., Sep. 28, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!
  • Thu., Sep. 28, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation on ESPN980!
  • Thu., Sep. 28, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson are live weekday afternoons at 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!
  • Thu., Sep. 28, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is live from 5-7am on ESPN980!
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/27

Posted 46 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler takes a look at some of the Chiefs' playmakers, including Alex Smith and Kareem Hunt.

-- Tandler also writes that linebacker Preston Smith is making the most of his playing time. 

-- CSN's J.P Finlay discusses the Kansas City Chiefs and good barbecue on his latest Redskins Talk podcast.

-- Finlay also writes that the Chiefs provide more problems for the Redskins. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that led by Jonathan Allen, the Redskins' young defensive talent is emerging. 

-- Keim also writes that D.J. Swearinger delivered a hit, then a message, to Marshawn Lynch.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Redskins continue to climb in the power rankings.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Jay Gruden's decision to play conservatively before halftime against the Raiders. 

-- The Post's Scott Allen writes that Derek Carr's brother wound up wearing a Kirk Cousins jersey after making a bet on the Raiders.

-- With such a dominant performance against the Raiders, The Post's Jerry Brewer writes that the Redskins have given fans permission to dream.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Redskins Fans Dan Kosick Revisists Special Mak-A-Wish Experience

-- Cousins Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

-- Power Rankings Roundup: 9/26

-- Season-Best Play From Cousins Comes At Right Time

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League: 

Featured Galleries

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph