Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler takes a look at some of the Chiefs' playmakers, including Alex Smith and Kareem Hunt.

-- Tandler also writes that linebacker Preston Smith is making the most of his playing time.

-- Finlay also writes that the Chiefs provide more problems for the Redskins.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that led by Jonathan Allen , the Redskins' young defensive talent is emerging.

-- Keim also writes that D.J. Swearinger delivered a hit, then a message, to Marshawn Lynch.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Redskins continue to climb in the power rankings.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Jay Gruden's decision to play conservatively before halftime against the Raiders.

-- The Post's Scott Allen writes that Derek Carr's brother wound up wearing a Kirk Cousins jersey after making a bet on the Raiders.

-- With such a dominant performance against the Raiders, The Post's Jerry Brewer writes that the Redskins have given fans permission to dream.

