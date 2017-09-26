Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/26

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler asks whether the Redskins can sustain their level of play against the Raiders into next week.

-- Tandler also writes that this was the team's best defensive performance since 1991.

-- Tandler hands out five takeaways from the Redskins' victory over the Raiders.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Chris Thompson has replaced DeSean Jackson as the Redskins game-changer.

-- Keim also writes that Rob Kelley will resume his role as starting running back once healthy.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been impressed with Thompson's play.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that the Redskins overhauled their defense this offseason, and Sunday night there was lots to optimistic about.

-- The Post's Mike Jones provides some injury updates for players, including tackle Ty Nsekhe .

-- With such a dominant performance against the Raiders, The Post's Jerry Brewer writes that the Redskins have given fans permission to dream.

