News

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/26

Posted 31 minutes ago

Jake Kring-Schreifels Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler asks whether the Redskins can sustain their level of play against the Raiders into next week.

-- Tandler also writes that this was the team's best defensive performance since 1991. 

-- CSN's J.P Finlay wonders if the Redskins are now the class of the division. 

-- Tandler hands out five takeaways from the Redskins' victory over the Raiders. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Chris Thompson has replaced DeSean Jackson as the Redskins game-changer. 

-- Keim also writes that Rob Kelley will resume his role as starting running back once healthy.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been impressed with Thompson's play.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that the Redskins overhauled their defense this offseason, and Sunday night there was lots to optimistic about. 

-- The Post's Mike Jones provides some injury updates for players, including tackle Ty Nsekhe

-- With such a dominant performance against the Raiders, The Post's Jerry Brewer writes that the Redskins have given fans permission to dream.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- J. Doctson Flashes Big-Play Ability On Touchdown Catch

-- Five Takeaways: Redskins-Raiders

-- Top Photos: Redskins vs. Raiders

-- Video Highlights: #OAKvsWAS

