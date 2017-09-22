Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/22

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, September 22, 2017.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about what other people are saying about the Redskins righting the ship.

-- Tandler also writes that Chris Thompson has accentuated the negatives in his game to play better.

-- Finlay also gives his thoughts on Terrelle Pryor sending a message to a Rams safety.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins are concerned with Marshawn Lynch's running, not his dancing.

-- Keim also writes that the tight end Jordan Reed practiced on Thursday and is managing his pain.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Raiders tried to sign Zach Brown before the Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion gives his three takeaways from Thursday's practice.

-- The Post's Liz Clarke writes about tight end Jordan Reed resuming practice activities despite his chest injury.

-- The Post's Mike Jones writes that the team's new look defense will be tested by the Raiders.

